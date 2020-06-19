Backdrop Goals! The Ultimate Beach Bucket List For Any TikToker In Malta

Calling all TikTokers! We all know how frustrating it is to have that TikTok you just spent hours trying to perfect get lost in a flurry of similar ones. Well, good news for you, we’ve just come up with our own cheat sheet that is guaranteed to kick your TikTok game up a notch. Hint: It’s all in the backdrop. We’ve put together a list of some iconic sites and songs that should definitely feature in your next TikTok dance.

Renegade at Golden Bay

This iconic beach is synonymous with its golden sand and naturally formed dunes. Golden Bay is also pretty easy to reach by both car and public transport, so don’t worry about having to call up your parents to pick you up at God-knows-what-time at night. The Box at Valletta Water Polo Club

Having been refurbished not too long ago, the Valletta Water Polo Club is practically waiting for you to visit. If you’re lucky, you might even happen to catch a water polo match, so what’s not to love? Supalonely at Marsaxlokk Bay

If you’re looking to add a splash of colour to your TikTok, look no further than Marsaxlokk Bay. Dotted with traditional Maltese Luzzus and a stone’s throw away from the Sunday Market, this place is perfect for all you proudly Maltese TikTokers. Say So at Marsaskala Bay

If you’re looking for a peaceful backdrop for your next big video, Marsaskala Bay is the right place for you. Make sure to visit outside peak hours and you’ve got a peaceful few hours of filming practically waiting for you.

Back It Up at Birgu Waterfront

Credits: Tripadvisor

This picturesque promenade is best suited for when you’re feeling a bit fancy. Brimming with icons of Maltese history and surrounded by some fine restaurants, the Birgu Waterfront will make sure you leave your TikTok session feeling cultured and culinarily satisfied. We all know and hate that feeling of trying to film the perfect TikTok in the most iconic location just to have your phone run out of data right before it’s ready to go out. Talk about being inches away from stardom.