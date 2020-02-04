This Massive Global Real Estate Brand Is Recruiting In Malta, Smash Your Career Goals In 2020!

The real estate industry is a gateway to a lucrative and rewarding career but that is only if you lay your foundations in the right place, where you can thrive no matter where you are in your professional career or personal life. RE/MAX Malta are offering you the opportunity to join their globally-renowned brand and give you a fresh start to turn your job into a dream career… and when you join, you can hit the ground running.

Working under the umbrella of an international brand with an invaluable reputation will up your game in the real estate world by a storey or two and that isn’t an opinion, it’s a fact. The RE/MAX Malta ‘balloon’ by your name isn’t just a reflection of your brand, it’s a reflection of your reputation, a reputation as being one of the leading real estate professionals on the island. With a large, sophisticated database system populated with great local properties, you’ll be selling houses and cashing in cheques in no time, all while developing a strong and solid network in the real estate industry… but that’s not even the best part. Working at RE/MAX Malta means being your own boss A company’s bread and butter are its employees, so if you’re in the market for a new job, make sure you find a company that treats you right. Working at RE/MAX Malta means being your own boss, choosing where you work from and the hours you work because at the end of the day flexibility is key. Are you a doer, a go-getter or a game-changer? Experience doesn’t define a real estate associate; a thirst and passion for selling does. Take a look at Nicholas, Andrew and Barbara, all associates at RE/MAX Malta from different backgrounds. Nicholas was a University graduate, Andrew came from a totally different industry and Barbara came from another real estate company, all with different experiences, yet all three excel at their work because they’re doers, go-getters and game-changers. That’s what being that best is all about and it starts with you.

But anyone who is anyone knows that being the best requires hard work getting there but even more work staying at the top, especially in such a fast-paced industry. That’s why training is key and that’s why RE/MAX Malta invests in your continued training from the day you start until the day you leave. Whether it be local business gurus or international motivational speakers, RE/MAX Malta training sessions are tailored to bring the best out of you by equipping you with a skill set that will keep you ahead of the curve and on track for a lucrative career. They’re also a great chance to connect and reconnect with your real estate family from around the world and there are plenty of exclusive networking events that you can attend too.