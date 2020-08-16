This Boutique Mdina Palazzo Is Opening Soon And They’re Looking For The Perfect Catering Partner

A luxurious boutique hotel is opening in the heart of the Silent City and is now providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for catering companies out there. It’s not every day that an incredible business opportunity falls in your lap but when they do come around, you want to be the first to jump on it.

Palazzo Bifora is looking to partner up with a catering and food & beverage company to take over its operations the second the unique hotel opens its doors. And the opportunity is open to anyone and everyone who feels like they can take the reins on a new luxury boutique project and help build its vision from the ground up.

More than just a partnership, you’ll be part of Palazzo Bifora’s history as well, helping pave the way for the boutique hotel’s success. And if serenity, luxury and rich history interest you, then this opportunity will too. Palazzo Bifora is the definition of serene luxury with a rich Byzantine architectural history based on the iconic bifora window and refined in detail with traditional Maltese limestone to give it that authentic, local touch.

What’s better is the fact that you’ll be working in one of Malta’s most beautiful and sought after locations, Mdina.

If this isn’t enough to entice you to apply, then the fact that you will be walking into a fully-equipped catering establishment with everything all provided to you surely will. We all know how hard it is to make it in the catering industry, but this gig is a piece of cake…

Because all catering equipment in all kitchens and storage areas will be provided along with food and beverage areas that are luxurious with a high-end finish from top quality brands. More importantly, Palazzo Bifora already has a vision for a menu based on local and fresh seasonal ingredients which open a doorway for you to experiment with a unique Mediterranean fusion style.

Discover your new work environment… … from the bar, kitchen and cafeteria on the ground floor to the kitchen, restaurant and bar on the stunning rooftop…inludes a pool. It’s a catering playground and it’s all yours to play with.

Prestige Hospitality is committed to creating a partnership that is long-lasting and fruitful on both ends which is why they’ve gone to the extent of making Palazzo Bifora a work environment where you can thrive. From the assurance of security thanks to CCTV to a commitment to technology with IT systems in place, this opportunity is primed for those who are ready to hit the ground running. With so much on offer, it’s only fair that a relationship is built on trust coupled with a thirst to succeed.

And if you fill these criteria, and feel like Palazzo Bifora is the future of your culinary career, then sign up using the form below and take the first step in a new journey. If Prestige Hospitality finds you suitable, they’ll get back to you with a Request for Proposal document pack.

