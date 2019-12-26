The Twelve Days Of Christmas: How One Maltese Company Spread Festive Cheer In Its Own Unique Way

On the, well, second official day of Christmas (look it up y’all, the day we get our partridge in a tree is actually December 25th) Lovin Malta has for you:an awesome festive tale of how Enemed helped spread cheer through the towns. And it’s one of the cutest little doozies you’ll read over the belly you’ve suddenly grown from all that food yesterday (and this morning). 1. Enemed kickstarted their festive frolicking on December’s unlucky Friday the 13th, switching the narrative and handing out some free goodies to anyone passing through Sliema on the day.

2. Enemed teamed up with a bunch of the island’s most well-known and recognisable faces to spread the Christmas cheer to all. Taking to the Island Sanctuary in Marsaxlokk & the Animal Sanctuary in Għammieri all dressed in all their winter fineries, the Enemed team handed over a number of blankets and treats collected from their staff base.

3. Day three, instead of French hens, the shops in Birkirkara were all gifted everyone’s favourite Christmas flower. Because you can’t spell Christmas without p-o-i-n-s-e-t-t-i-a.

4. On the fourth day of Christmas, the Enemed family stopped by Mater Dei’s emergency department to make sure our country’s responders were all well fed.

5. Keeping in the spirit of Christmas, red flowers and red sacks stuffed full to the brim with toys for all the good boys and girls, Enemed’s staff donated a massive €300 to Missio’s causes on the fifth day.

6. No signs of geese on day six, but Danusan were on hand to lighten the mood of anyone stuck in Paola’s traffic with some hearty, homemade mince pies. A few lucky MCAST students were also gifted the glorious fruity pastries.

7. No swansong was sung for the seventh day of yule; instead, Enemed dropped off some snazzy gifts to the Armed Forces of Malta HQ. Including a coffee machine to keep them alert on their duties, everyone’s favourite Christmas bread-cake-thing – panettone – and everyone’s favourite anything: chocolate.

8. Enemed followed through with the same initiative the next day, delivering an awesome goodie bag to the Police.

9. The Civil Protection Department weren’t left out, either. Following two days of festive deliveries, Enemed dropped off another gift bag at CPD headquarters.

10. Keeping the colourful theme of Christmas, Enemed hit Gwardamanġa to donate blood. A very positive impact at this time of year, and a perfect way to celebrate the 10th day.

11. Transport Malta’s officers were the final names on Enemed’s list from Santa, as the team delivered their final bag of goodies to the people who work to keep our roads clear, safe and accessible.

12. The final day – the one we’ve all been waiting for – was one of the best, hands down. Everyone is always in a rush on Christmas Eve, there’s so much to get done in the last moments before the big day… I wonder if anyone thought to top their car up with fuel ahead of the big Christmas crunch?

Some lucky folks did, and well, we’re jealous. Customers using Enemed’s franchised fuel stations on Christmas Eve were declined payment of their fuel costs and instead, Danusan and Enemed’s Executive Chairman, Kevin Chircop, were on hand to let the people know their fuel cost was being donated to Istrina. We couldn’t make it up – this is, by far, one of the biggest Christmas miracles we’ve seen since the J-man hit the hay of his manger. If you’re looking for a positive post to sound off 2019 with, this is the one. Merry Christmas, y’all.