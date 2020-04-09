د . إAEDSRر . س

Spice Up Your Weekend: This Online Store Is Delivering Everything From Wine & Spirits To Gourmet Items All Over Malta

Another weekend in lockdown is another excuse for you to stay at home and have good food and good alcohol delivered right to your door.

The Master Cellar opened its online store recently and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

This popular store continues to deliver to the Maltese people as they find ways to kill time indoors and with what they have on offer, you won’t be bored in lockdown again.

In addition to a library of some of the best local and foreign wine, the Master Cellar also has an eclectic mix of high-end spirits to warm you up on a Friday night. 

Satisfy your thirst for travel with a glass of Japan’s finest Akashi Whisky, a classic Russian Beluga’s Noble Vodka or a German Ferdinand’s Saar Dry Gin.

The list of spirits on offer is endless and it can be hard to choose, but one thing is guaranteed with every purchase – quality.

Established in 1999, The Master Cellar knows its customer’s needs and knows what’s hot and what’s not.

Given the current circumstances, they’re also offering free delivery for anyone who orders over €30, together with a 10% discount on all their wines..

As with any fine wine, you’d want to pair it with some fine food too and The Master Cellar is also offering that. It has spared no expense in making sure its website caters to the Maltese population both with high-end drinks and with gourmet food.

Everything from Borgo de’ Medici pasta sauce to Deseo Biscotti Salati Parmigiano Reggiano, they also have The Drinks Biscuits which was featured on Dragon’s Den.

With so much to choose from, making the €30 free delivery charge isn’t going to be a problem and once you’ve had a taste of what’s on offer you’re going to want to order again, and again, and again.

Let’s not forget The Master Cellar’s absolute forte… the wine.

It doesn’t take a sommelier to know that The Master Cellar has some of the best local and foreign wine on offer, which come in at 10% cheaper thanks to a special offer put up by the renowned store.

By using the coupon code 10%DISCALLWINES upon purchase, customers will have 10% deducted on all wine purchases.

That leaves enough room to grab a bottle from the spirits section along with some gourmet snacks too.

Now that we’re stuck inside, let’s make the most of it with our families and enjoy a sip of whiskey or two along with some delectable snacks courtesy of The Master Cellar and their stellar delivery service.

The Master Cellar has been established since 1999, being strategically positioned in the centre of the Maltese island, in the heart of Naxxar. We pride ourselves in our understanding of our client’s specific needs and provide a constantly updated range of products to enhance the customers shopping experience.

The Master Cellar offers the shopper a vast range of fine local and imported wine, whisky, spirits as well as gourmet items, cigars and non-alcoholic beverages. Each category provides the client with a varied range not only in brands but also price.

The customer’s satisfaction is always taken into consideration and that is why we offer a specialised service, whereby we help them accommodate all their needs.

The Master Cellar is a one-stop shop for all your needs related to wines and spirits, which also caters for; events, gifts, weddings and hampers.

Visit The Master Cellar

