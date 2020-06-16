WATCH: 68 Stores Later, This Maltese Grocery Chain Just Opened Its Most Convenient Branch Yet

Whether it’s milk, cheese or fruit, we all need to buy groceries on a regular basis. Luckily for us, doing your weekly shopping has just gotten a whole lot easier. We’re living in an age of comfort and convenience and when it comes to groceries, what is more convenient than The Convenience Shop?

Scorching hot walks to and from your grocery store can literally be a thing of the past thanks to The Convenience Shop’s new website that allows you to do all your shopping from the comfort of your living room sofa… …and they’ll deliver it right to your door. Check it out here

This means the only walking you’ll be doing is from your couch to your door – goodbye parking struggles and long checkout queues! Not to mention the fact that we always forget our face masks… always. On the other hand, shopping online with The Convenience Shop is pretty much the definition of hassle-free. Navigating through their website is a no-brainer, with a clean and simple user interface that directs you to wherever you need to go with a click of a button or the search of a word. They’ve even gone one step further by adding a ‘Daily Needs’ section which contains anything you most desperately need but constantly forget about…

From fresh dairy products to bread baked daily, breakfast items, confectionery goods, delicatessen products, frozen items, beverages, groceries, items for your pets… you name it! All you need is now located on one online platform…and it’s available at the simple click of a button. Did you ever think grocery shopping could be so easy?

The Convenience Shop is convenient on so many levels And the feature we’re most excited about is the express delivery option which literally means you can get all your groceries and goods in just a couple of hours. Never again will you have to worry about running out of toilet paper or not having any milk for your breakfast cup of tea. Simply choose the items you need, add them to your cart and check out. You’ll even receive a notification from the delivery company Cool which will advise you when they’ll be there. You’ll have your groceries behind your door before you can say the word convenience! Alternatively, if you prefer to pick them up, they’ll prepare your order for you to collect from one of the nearest Convenience Shop outlets.