Secret Location In Għargħur, Plot Twists, Blood-Pumping Suspense… And Only A Handful Of Seats Left!

The twisted minds behind a gender-defying and witty theatrical play are inviting you to join them for a special showing of their murder-ridden featuring dinner with the cast and crew… complete with free-flowing wine. After four years in the making, Alfred Buttigieg’s latest play L-Interogazzjoni is far from the ordinary theatrical performance. The hour-long performance directed by powerhouse Lee-N Abela delves into the psychologically complex relationship between a couple, Martina and Stephanie, and their obsession with one another which comes to a dramatic climax within the confines of their self-imposed prison.

Their self-imposed prison is literally the set in which the show takes place, a secret private residence in Għargħur, and with only a select 45 lucky audience members in attendance. With only a few people in a confined space, the show promises to engross the audience and make them feel as close to the actors as possible. Beyond the exciting script, the show is brought to life thanks to the triumphant return of a favourite TV personality Claire Aguis and actress Angele Galea, which explains why there are only a limited number of seats left for this breathtaking show.

But there’s more… For those looking to dig deeper into the creative minds and madness that goes into this one-of-a-kind show, the hosts of L-Interogazzjoni are inviting you to join them for a special edition of the show this Valentine’s Day, including a post-show Taħdita Teatru discussion with the cast, director and writer, all over a special menu prepared by the hosts themselves… and let’s not forget about the free-flowing wine, because you’re going to need it to calm your nerves after the show.

Can Martina and Stephanie overcome the horrific murder that shadows over it? Be their guest and find out…