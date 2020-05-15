This Vibrant Valletta Hangout Is Back And Delivering Indulgent Dishes Right To Your Door

Ordering take-out doesn’t mean you have to settle for less quality food. In fact, with the combination of fast delivery services and a restaurant that knows how to keep its food fresh, it’s sometimes even better to wine and dine at home. Taproom, Valletta’s favourite gastronomical dining experience is back and this time they’re setting up shop in your living room.

Well not quite… but Taproom is back and they’re delivering their signature tasty dishes to your door thanks to Wolt’s delivery service. Yes, you can indulge in their famous tagliatelle with portobello mushrooms from the comfort of your home…

Or dig into a mouth-watering black angus beef burger from your sofa…

You’re not only getting a taste of Taproom but you’re getting a feel of it too. Valletta’s hangout hot spot is known for its brasserie and bar vibes and their food does a darn good job of bringing that atmosphere to your plate. You can practically taste the smoky potatoes slathered in gravy…

And the best part of it all is that they’re now up on Wolt which means you could be a couple of mouthfuls into one of this delectable dishes in just 30 minutes or less. Taproom is literally a tap away and it won’t be long until you’re reunited with their indulgent dishes once again.