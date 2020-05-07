WIN: It’s BBQ Season Baby! Stock Up On All Your Summer Essentials At This Gżira Showroom

Things are starting to brighten up around Malta and we’re not just talking about the easing of COVID-19 measures. Summer is around the corner and Malta’s gearing up for a big one after so many months stuck indoors. To make the most of the sunny season, you’ll need to stock up on summer essentials and OK Home has you covered all the way from bad-ass BBQs to stellar-looking sofa sets.

And the best part is that the Gżira showroom has an open weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 7pm with a 20% discount on BBQs, outdoor furniture, bedrooms, lights and more… 2020 has been the year of doom and gloom but it’s time to look on the bright side. Whether you’re going to pay OK Home a visit this week or plan to shop through their catalog online, here’s a rundown of everything they have on offer to get you summer-ready!

1. BBQs with free covers Everyone needs a BBQ this summer. Pre-book your 3 burner BBQ for only € 149 and it will be delivered straight to your door in August. Totally worth the wait at this price point!

2. A balcony dining set With summer comes sunny weather and that means plenty of time outside, which is why OK Home’s steel plastic set is perfect for you and it is only at € 129.

3. A vast selection of outdoor furniture OK Home’s offers are truly remarkable. For example, this modern-looking aluminum sofa set has now dropped to €299 and would make a fine addition to anyone’s garden!

4. The perfect pergola for you Nothing shouts summer more than a pergola. It’s what every Mediterranean household needs and it’s what OK Home is offering along with awnings that are made to your exact measurements.

5. Special offers on bedroom sets Looking for a fresh start to your sleeping space? Look no further. OK Home has a bedroom set that will change how you sleep for the better for just €729. If you want to include the chest of drawers it’s only at an extra € 270.

6. Summer switches and sockets We weren’t lying when we said OK Home’s has you covered, including some stylish, sleek switches and sockets that are durable, smart and summer-friendly!

7. Dashing dining tables Complete your summer makeover with one of OK Home’s vast variety of ceramic and marble dining tables.

8. Artificial grass for the garden This vertical garden / wall grass is not just for the garden but for indoors too. OK Home provides artificial alternatives for grass that is suitable for all areas of your house.

9. AC essential needs An AC can make or break your summer season and is a definite must in Malta. Good thing is that OK Home has a special offer on ACs ordered this May which come with a five-year warranty. Prices just start from € 330 – that’s low!

10. Sofas for summer The sofa is where you’ll find us when things get a bit too hot outside and OK Home has plenty of those on offer too.

11. Faux plants galore Green is good, even if it is fake. OK home also has special offers on its eclectic range of faux plants which can only brighten up your summer home and your summer mood.

12. Special offer on sun beds Tanning is the number one summer pastime and sun beds are the number one place to do it. OK Home is slashing prices as low as €89 on sun beds so you can turn that bronze colour you’ve always dreamed of.

13. Wall clocks and decorations You’ve come this far, you might as well go for a complete makeover. You’ve heard of spring cleaning? Well, this is summer start over and time is ticking.

14. Fun lamps If you’re quirky and love a bit of fun then this brand is for you. OK Home offers an eclectic range of Seletti products including banana lamps at €188 to astronaut vases at €75.

15. Magnificent mirrors You look good, you feel good with a mirror from OK Home that starts from as low as €45.

16. Exquisite indoor lighting From ceiling lights to spotlights and everything in between, OK Home has what you need to brighten up your future.

17. Some modern wallpaper The right wallpaper can set the ambience for a room. Whether you’re looking for vibrant, fresh or mellow, OK Home has it all.

18. Glowing ceiling fans At €69, these ceiling fans are an absolute steal and will chill out any room, day and night.