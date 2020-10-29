WATCH: Xaraboo! Maltese Bus Stop Comes Alive With Terrifying Banshee Prank

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s not Halloween without horror movies, spooky decorations, pumpkins and a good old fright.

While unveiling their spanking new teched-out bus terminals around Malta and Gozo, streetmedia decided to celebrate in a rather unorthodox way… pranking commuters with a good old scare.

Bystanders in the state-of-the-art terminal of Marsascala were given a startling surprise, as model Melanie Gregory, eerily adorned in pale gowns and makeup, crept up at passengers and gave them a creepy fright. 

A teenager by the name of Sky was so startled, she threw her phone in terror. (Luckily StreetMedia paid for her unexpected loss!).

After an impressive private investment of €3.5 million, streetmedia unveiled sleek, modern terminals for Malta’s bus passengers to benefit from.

They’ve upgraded nearly a dozen of Malta’s main transport hubs in Floriana, Valletta, Marsa, Qawra, University, Victoria Gozo, Marsascala, Ċirkewwa and Mater Dei.

This means that if you’re a passerby or passenger, you’re bound come across these new fully-teched-out structures, while advertisers know their campaigns are hitting the most eyes possible.

These digital terminals have elevated Malta to the same level as metropolitan cities around Europe. Now, brands can enjoy unprecedented power to launch campaigns that reach every corner of the island.

Imagine seeing your company’s latest feature on large 4K advertising displays and ultra-modern interactive screens – like mini-Times Squares. 

And what’s more, they’re all strategically positioned to get maximum visibility from both commuters and passers-bys… like the poor victims of this prank.

But besides being technically apt and aesthetically pleasing, they offer a range of added services like free Wi-Fi, ATMs and food and beverage machines, making them smarter and better at catering to today’s needs.

Ever been stranded at a bus stop? Thanks to streetmedia, you’ll never be hungry, thirsty or out of money again – just find their nearest renovated terminals and you’re sorted.

In honour of the launch and on par with their daring ethos, streetmedia want to see what messages stand-out brands want on their displays. 

They’re calling all creative brands and marketers out there to submit their most daring ideas for “out-of-home” campaigns to feature streetmedia’s digital bus terminals.

So get your creative caps on, and be one of the first to broadcast your unique company across the islands’ public transport stops. One lucky brand will get a crazy 50% off its advertising costs.

So go on and send your crazy original creative ideas to crazy@streetmediamalta.com.

