Calling Malta’s Tech Startups! There’s An Award Of €30,000 In Grants For Your Innovative COVID-19 Solution

A new programme aimed at supporting the most creative, original and interesting Maltese startups has just launched – and it’ll give you all the validation you could ever need. The MITA YouStartIT Validator – AKA the Validator to its friends – is here to help you realise your potential and recognise whether your startup is truly worth pursuing… or whether you need to go back to the drawing board. The new programme comes as a result of the MITA Innovation Hub’s focus on supporting Malta’s young creatives and helping them take the next big step in their careers. And in the wake of COVID-19 there are great opportunities for services and ideas that can benefit people and truly make a difference in people’s lives during these strange times. If you have an idea that solves or addresses a common problem, you could be eligible for a cool €30,000 accelerator grant to help you and your team kick things off in style.

Meet Zoe Gatt, CEO and Co-Founder of Flint Innovations Ltd ???? An #AR startup born from the 2019 #MITA #YouStartIT… Posted by MITA on Tuesday, 2 June 2020

Have you ever thought about what the new normal is going to look like? Better yet, do you have some ideas to shape it? Then MITA’s experience, support and financial aid can not only give you the key feedback you need but literally support you in creating it, testing it, checking what your competitors are offering and – if all goes well – bringing it to the market. At the end of the programme, up to four top-quality startup projects will be chosen to join the next edition of the YouStartIT accelerator starting in September, where they can receive a grant of up to €30,000 – awesome!

What ideas are really hot right now? It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realise that the world needs COVID-19-related solutions in 2020. And it’s up to you to provide them, the MITA Innovation Hub and the YouStartIT programme are here to help you develop all the individual building blocks you need to truly build a product with a unique selling proposition. Be it in relation to the job market, changing social patterns or disrupting traditional businesses, the fast-tracking of innovations and business continuity solutions in sectors such as healthcare, transport, retail, commerce, catering, enterprise tech and real estate, amongst many others, are very much needed. In the midst of this global chaos, can you and your team find the perfect opportunity? You know you can.

Sounds viable? Here’s what you need to do to apply. Teams with at least two founders with projects still in the idea stage can apply by following this link. Applications will close on Thursday 18th June at 23.59 CEST. At least one founder must be technical, and startups who apply for the Validator programme must be ready to take their project to the YouStartIT accelerator programme. Everything can be done online via eLearning tools, and the programme includes an online Design Thinking course as well as eight sessions over four weeks, ending with a two-day boot camp after which you’ll pitch your project to be selected for YouStartIT#6, starting in September 2020. Sessions will be held twice a week and each session will last one and a half hours. This could be the key to your future. And to that end, MITA wants to support original Maltese innovation, inspiring young up-and-coming creatives to take matters into their own hands and truly change the world.

Tag someone who is perfect for this!

READ NEXT: This Hip Sliema Beach Club And Spa Hotel Is A Safe And Spacious Place To Chill