Fly Higher And Take Your Career To New Heights With This Malta-Based Company

A new incredible opportunity in the aviation industry has opened up for people living in Malta. SR Technics, a world-leading Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) service provider, has been operating in Malta for the past ten years – and they are looking to expand their local operations with you on board.

The SR Technics’ narrow-body aircraft maintenance center is located at Malta International Airport. At their location, SR Technics provides base and heavy maintenance services and cabin modifications for commercial airlines and airline leasing companies.

They are looking for individuals interested in an exciting career in aviation maintenance. Throughout the aviation world, the SR Technics brand is synonymous with quality and reliability. The company owes this reputation to its highly skilled and flexible employees, who are passionate about the work they do. Today, the service portfolio in Malta is focused on the maintenance of the Airbus A320 family and will soon be adding the Boeing 737NG, offering flexible and reliable solutions for the customers’ fleets.

SR Technics is looking for people for the following positions: Aircraft Maintenance Technician Sheet Metal Worker Aircraft Painter Cabin Mechanic Material Coordinator Warehouse & Logistics Operative Aircraft Cleaners

These positions come with their own specific skillsets but all of them require the ability to work independently and in a team. Candidates should be enthusiastic with strong work ethics and an eye for detail. All candidates need to be fluent in English and in some cases, be available to work different shifts.