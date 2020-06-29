WATCH: Sean Gravina Returns For His Final Blind Taste Challenge… And Gives Us One Himself!

The time has finally come. He’s tasted pizzas, burgers, ice cream, juices and everything in between. And all the time while being blindfold. And nearly every single time, top chef Sean Gravina has guessed it all. Now, it’s time for his final challenge. The brains behind the beloved bakery-bistro Crust and the husband of Malta’s biggest pop star Ira Losco, Gravina is back for one last round of Lovin Malta’s newest show Blind Taste.

For this series of challenges, we teamed up with Wolt… who are currently offering an awesome discount to all Lovin Malta readers. And while Sean has had a great run, we were hoping he'd have a tougher time for this final round. Especially seeing as we upped the ante for this one.

The rules are simple. The challenge, not so much. And this time, we added one final hurdle. Making use of Wolt’s spanking new, super user-friendly food delivery app, Lovin Malta’s very own Dave orders three random dishes from three random restaurants on the app. There’s over 150 restaurants listed on Wolt’s app, so it’s not like Sean can just hazard a random guess. Once the dishes are delivered by Wolt’s awesome and friendly drivers, it’s time to put Sean to the test and under the blindfold. The aim of the game is to guess at least three ingredients from each dish, but that’s not all. Sean’s next challenge – and the bonus point in the whole game – is to guess the actual restaurant where the dish came from. And for this last episode, we decided to keep the blindfold on for the whole thing. Sure, Sean destroys dishes and never leaves much of a trace on the plate to help him, but we took this extra precaution anyway to try and make it as hard as possible for him. OK, so short answer: we kinda failed. Because Sean is kinda great at this. In fact, Dave sorta ends up rage quitting at one point. Eesh. Guessing the dishes’ ingredients and sources, he blazed through this last challenge, and it’s not like he wasn’t lacking in variety either. This time round, Sean faced sushi from Club Sushi, a hearty chicken burger from Badass… and finally, for a bit of a surprise, one of his own chicken pies from Crust. Sean’s palate was always going to be in for a ride and a half, but boy did he deliver.

Before bidding us farewell, however, Sean had one final challenge to give us himself; a classic switcheroo! Putting Dave in the hotseat for his own round of Blind Taste, the top chef brought out another one of his pies to see how much of it the Lovin Malta host would be able to guess. And hey; he didn’t do half bad! Correctly guessing pastry (g.e.n.i.u.s), beef and carrot, Dave didn’t quite catch the ale in Sean’s tasty pie… but we’re willing to bet that’s cause he’s not a Master Chef quarter finalist.

Blind Taste might be over… but your culinary adventures could still be beginning!