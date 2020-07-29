د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

GIVEAWAY QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Malta’s Restaurant Scene?

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Hundreds of delicious restaurants, food trucks and eateries dot the streets of Malta and Gozo, and discovering the best of them all is a feat reserved for the most discerning foodies. Are you one of them?

We’ve teamed up with Wolt, the home of over 200 of the coolest restaurants these islands have to offer, to test your knowledge on Malta’s restaurant scene.

Wolt makes it incredibly easy to try out the country’s coolest culinary delights from the comfort of your home (or anywhere you’re currently chilling), and if that isn’t a plus during a classic Maltese heatwave, then I don’t know what is.

We have five €50 vouchers to give away, and you’ll be able to use these babies for Wolt orders throughout a whole month!

So if you think you have what it takes to take home these awesome vouchers for your next foodie journey, it’s time to prove it with the below quiz.

If you are not able to view the quiz on your device, click here.

The next step to being in with a chance to win a €50 voucher is even simpler.

  • Download the Wolt app on your Android or Apple device (which you definitely should’ve by now if you haven’t yet)

 

  • Create your Wolt account and send in the mobile number you used to do so through the below data-protected Google Form. This will only be shared with us and Wolt for competition purposes.

And there you have it; you’re on your way to getting €50 off of delicious food, delivered straight to your door, courtesy of Wolt. You’re welcome.

Tag your biggest foodie friend who needs to see this!

READ NEXT: This St Julian's Burger Joint Will Give You A Free Meal Based On How Many Instagram Followers You Have

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK