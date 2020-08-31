WIN: Gin U Xiex?! This Quiz Will Find Out Which Drink Best Suits You

There’s no two ways about it; gin and Malta get on like a house on fire. But with so many different types of tasty gin out there, how do you go about picking the perfect drink for you? Thankfully, we’re here to help you decide. We’ve teamed up with M Demajo Wines & Spirits Ltd and are giving away four different delicious types of Tanqueray Gin. But more on that later. In the meantime, we’re gonna help you choose which one of the lip-smacking flavours you should go for… and all you need to do is answer six quick, random questions! If you’re somehow not able to view the quiz below, click on this link.

Available in most bars around Malta, Tanqueray boasts a legacy that spans nearly two centuries… and a story that goes back over 900 years. At the heart of the explosive London gin scene in the mid 19th century, Charles Tanqueray experimented with 300 recipes and countless botanicals before arriving at the one. Fronting the brand was the Tanqueray crest, featuring a coat of arms that goes back over 900 years. The graphic rendering represents the pineapple, considered an international sign of hospitality for centuries.

Then in 1948, one of the brand’s most iconic additions arrived in the shape of the ‘cocktail shaker’ bottle. All of a sudden, the great Tanqueray taste now also had style and aspiration oozing out of the bottle itself. Renowned for his meticulous botanical selection which the distillery still upholds today, Tanqueray used only the best of ingredients for his gins, and that’s still the case; juniper from Tuscany, liquorice from China, coriander from Crimea and Angelica from Sajonia all make up this glorious classic.

And it’s in all of the different drinks – even the latest ones introduced just years ago – that Tanqueray pours all of that centuries-old soul. The Tanqueray lineup currently boasts four glorious varities that will have you reaching for a second sip, and there’s something for everyone in here.

The old faithful London Dry is considered by many as the true benchmark of London Dry Gin, with a recipe that still uses that same combination of four botanicals discovered by Tanqueray himself back in 1830.

Meanwhile, No. Ten takes things up a notch, proving to be a pioneering innovation in gin which marked the first premium gin to ever be launched. Hand crafted in small batches, this baby was designed in 2000 to create “the ultimate martini”… and if that doesn’t sound delicious, then I don’t know what does.

Tanqueray Rangpur, on the other hand, has at its heart the rare lime that lends its namesake to the drink. Traditionally used to smoothen down the gin, the Rangpur lime adds an exotic bold flavour to the already perfect combination of juniper, coriander, bay leaves and ginger.

And last but definitely not least, the Flor De Sevilla sees Tanqueray offering up a sip of the Mediterranean with a unique distilled gin made with bittersweet Seville oranges and orange blossom. Muah!

These four drinks open up endless possibilities for serving, with everything from classic cocktails to seasonal serves up on offer. Cucumbers, mints, lemons, oranges, rosemary, raspberry… you name it, and there’s a perfect serving or ideal cocktail to go with your favourite Tanqueray variant. Make the most of that cocktail shaker-shaped bottle and get mixing!

