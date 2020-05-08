Virtual Heroes: This New Online Hub Is Bringing Together Malta’s Medical Professionals

Ever wondered what it would be like for a doctor’s appointment, a diagnosis of any form or symptom, and even prescriptions of medicine, to all happen without leaving the comfort and safety of your own home? Well, all you need to find out is an internet connection. Malta’s latest essential industry to make the move online is our healthcare, thanks to a new online hub called eMed. Aiming to bring together the island’s best and brightest medical professionals all under one virtual roof, eMed is helping Malta’s practitioners conduct services to their patients online.

A medtech approach to our new social distancing reality, eMed is built and intended to fit and work around the communication and collaboration between the two sides of healthcare. What that essentially translates into is a SaaS – or Software as a Service – bridging the current physical and communication gaps between medical professionals and their patients.

But why make the move to online… and why eMed? Well, beyond the obvious pro of safeguarding the health of yourself and all your patients, there’s a couple of reasons why to choose eMed in particular. More importantly, the solution is free of charge. There are no hidden costs or fees when signing up. As a medical Practitioner, you would lead your own online digital clinic as though you would manage your own physical private practise. On top of all that, eMed offers a number of nifty tools to help make your whole experience as efficient and effective as possible. Real-time scheduling will make sure that, by setting your availability as you see fit, you’ll be able to decide when you’re available for consultations. Communication happens through a safe and secure video coupled with a private chatroom for you and your patients. With no third party applications or external links added on, you can rest assured that the same standards of security and confidentiality you’ve grown accustomed to will also apply here. When everything is said and done, eMed will even help you keep track of patients’ records, history and prescriptions by keeping their records stored for you. Patient profiles are discreetly uploaded online and are easily accessible and navigable through your own profile.

Sounds good. How do I get started? Just like the most convenient things in life, kickstarting your virtual journey on eMed is as simple as they get, and only involves a couple of steps. First, you’ll need to sign up. Like we’ve already said, this is completely free, and all you need to do is create a profile and you’re technically good to go. Next, invite your patients. By doing so, you’ll be adding your patients to your online clinic, where they’ll be able to check your availability without even needing to contact you. It’s all about streamlining an already-efficient system. And that’s it; you’re all set and can now start consultations! With your patients in a virtual waiting room, you choose when to start the consultation, and even when to end it. When finished, you can even upload prescriptions and documents as well as store patient notes on the cloud to be shared with your patient or revisited at any time later.