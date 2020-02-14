A Maltese Company Visited iGB London And Ended Up Chilling With The Queen And Freddie Mercury

Fighting boredom on a daily basis is something you’d hope any office would never give up on, but there’s something about Malta’s iGaming industry that just puts it leaps and bounds beyond everyone else. And one of the island’s finest just went and proved it all 3,000 kilometres away from the homeland. Participating at this year’s iGB Affiliate in London, local company LegolasBet’s contribution at the industry’s number one meeting place for the first event of the new decade was a head-turning stand with some very special guests. For 2020, LegolasBet hosted their own living room at iGb Affiliate London, inviting guests to relax, chill and be entertained by a number of activities.

As if that wasn’t already enough, though, LegolasBet called in two very recognisable faces to join their ranks, from rock royalty to, well, actual royalty. Queen’s Freddie Mercury and the Queen dropped by LegolasBet’s stand… or at least, their impersonators did. Attracting a great deal of visitors – no doubt thanks to their uncanny resemblance and spot-on demeanour – the two impersonators took photos and chatted with guests over a round or two of pool. Clearly, boredom was nowhere on the agenda.

LegolasBet are ready to bet you won’t be bored… and they’re living it on a daily basis. So much so, in fact, that they’ve literally adopted Bet You Won’t Be Bored as their new tagline. Through a collaboration with a London-based company, the Maltese company’s stand design and creative direction helped LegolasBet stand out in an event as giant and full of highlights as iGB Affiliate. The largest, most international iGaming Affiliate event and community, iGM is the absolute place to be for the industry’s top players. Whether you’re looking for the latest SEO tips, updates on regulation in the industry, updates on new markets or products across all gaming sectors, iGB Affiliate London brings a dynamic platform to debate, learn. Most importantly, it also offers the unique opportunity to connect with a large pool of sector specific professionals that can help take your business to the next level. In other words, it’s the calendar’s must-attend event for affiliates and operators alike.

iGB Affiliates London 2020 brought back all the previous years’ favourite highlights… but went even bigger and better for the decade’s first event Going down between 5th and 8th February, iGB Affiliates brought together the industry’s biggest names for three days of exhibitions, conferences and exciting ceremonies. Affiliates and other business partners met the LegolasBet team to discuss future collaborations, and the whole event came to an end with a lavish awards ceremony – sponsored by none other than LegolasBet – and closing party. So if you’re looking for your next big move and one massive removal of boredom, check out LegolasBet!