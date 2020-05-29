Can You Guess These Maltese Riddles And Cook These Tasty Traditional Dishes?

Great traditional music that has stood the test of time and an awesome way to keep your children occupied and entertained during these stressful times? You’d think that would be more than enough reasons to tune in to Għanafest 2020‘s online festival this June… but there’s actually even more where that came from.

Ever since Festivals Malta announced the traditional festival’s move to an online edition this year to make sure the show goes on even during these COVID times of ours, a number of announcements have been teasing the full extent of Għanafest’s schedule this year. Now, we’re focusing on a couple more of them.

Besides performances from some of the best local artists that have become part and parcel of the festival over the years, Għanafest will also be hosting from workshops by seasoned artisans to delicious traditional recipes with a contemporary twist.

Oh, and those mouthwatering recipes will be shared by none other than top celebrity Chef Sean Gravina. Because this year, you can go big and stay home.