Can You Guess These Maltese Riddles And Cook These Tasty Traditional Dishes?
Great traditional music that has stood the test of time and an awesome way to keep your children occupied and entertained during these stressful times? You’d think that would be more than enough reasons to tune in to Għanafest 2020‘s online festival this June… but there’s actually even more where that came from.
Ever since Festivals Malta announced the traditional festival’s move to an online edition this year to make sure the show goes on even during these COVID times of ours, a number of announcements have been teasing the full extent of Għanafest’s schedule this year. Now, we’re focusing on a couple more of them.
Besides performances from some of the best local artists that have become part and parcel of the festival over the years, Għanafest will also be hosting from workshops by seasoned artisans to delicious traditional recipes with a contemporary twist.
Oh, and those mouthwatering recipes will be shared by none other than top celebrity Chef Sean Gravina. Because this year, you can go big and stay home.
Għanafest’s Cooking Sessions will see Sean putting a contemporary twist to evergreen favourites like the hearty minestra and the deliciously sweet zeppole, running you through his special techniques from the masterful kitchen at Crust.
So if you’ve been meaning to impress your loved ones with a special meal and a tasty dessert, then look no further.
Sean’s Cooking Sessions are airing every Tuesday on the Għanafest Facebook page, with a special three-course meal being planned for the 9th of June.
In the meantime, you’ll be able to find all the recipes – in both Maltese and English – right here!
But that’s not all for the non-music entertainment: put those thinking caps on and participate in some special rounds of Ħaġa Moħġaġa!
Classic Maltese riddles that have stood the test of time – and even had some exciting additions over the years – the rounds of ħaġa moħġaġa will see weekly challenges being given to people of all ages.
Every week, famous Maltese personalities will ask audiences to guess their riddle, with the answer and winner of the competition revealed the following week. One random participant who gets the answer right will even win a gift pack by Kinnie, to really help them celebrate Malta’s OGs!
Tune in for the next Ħaġa Moħġaġa on Saturday 30th May at 18:00 where Mario Cassar will be revealing the next riddle!
In the meantime, the countdown to the 2020 Għanafest is officially on!
Between the 8th and 13th June, a number of online initiatives and activities will be going down, covering everything from music to food and entertaining thousands nationwide from the comfort of their homes.