WATCH: Skype Consultations And Virtual Tours! Quarantine-Proof Furniture Shopping Has Landed In Malta

Our homes are our temples, but as millions around the world hunker down amidst national lockdowns, mandatory quarantine and a newfound connection with the indoors, our homes have become so much more. Thankfully, there’s still a way to make sure your house is as perfect as possible without even leaving it.

A number of quarantine-proof services have just been rolled out by Malta’s premier furniture house Fino to help you upgrade your house – or continue planning your future home – from the comfort of your own nest.

One of the oldest and most reputable furniture houses in Malta, Fino has been the go-to place for everything from kitchens and bedrooms to lights, flooring and soft furnishings since 1935.

Need to speak to a representative, can’t leave the house and want to set up a face-to-face appointment? Fino’s Skype consultancies will make you feel like you’re right in their showroom.

With Screen Sharing activated, Fino’s consultants will let you know exactly what’s on offer, and their Colour Combinations and Sampling will help you come to an informed decision wherever you are.