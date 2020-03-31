WATCH: Skype Consultations And Virtual Tours! Quarantine-Proof Furniture Shopping Has Landed In Malta
Planning your dream home while staying indoors? ???? From virtual showroom walkthroughs to choosing colour schemes, check out Fino's all-new online consultations ????????????
Our homes are our temples, but as millions around the world hunker down amidst national lockdowns, mandatory quarantine and a newfound connection with the indoors, our homes have become so much more. Thankfully, there’s still a way to make sure your house is as perfect as possible without even leaving it.
A number of quarantine-proof services have just been rolled out by Malta’s premier furniture house Fino to help you upgrade your house – or continue planning your future home – from the comfort of your own nest.
One of the oldest and most reputable furniture houses in Malta, Fino has been the go-to place for everything from kitchens and bedrooms to lights, flooring and soft furnishings since 1935.
Need to speak to a representative, can’t leave the house and want to set up a face-to-face appointment? Fino’s Skype consultancies will make you feel like you’re right in their showroom.
With Screen Sharing activated, Fino’s consultants will let you know exactly what’s on offer, and their Colour Combinations and Sampling will help you come to an informed decision wherever you are.
That’s just the tip of the tech-savvy iceberg though, with even more services being offered to make sure your house planning goes on uninterrupted
If you’re not quite sure whether there was something in the actual showroom that could’ve tickled your fancy, why not hop onto Google Maps and go on a virtual internal tour of the whole place?
Quotations are offered on the plan of the property or the particular room to be furnished, making it super easy to remotely refurnish your apartment or design your dream home.
Oh, and the best part is all these new services are absolutely free!
So what are you waiting for?!
Don’t let these times dampen your mood or put a halt to you planning your future.
Get online now to start benefitting from Fino’s new quarantine-proof services… because nothing should come in the way of making your home the best it could be or designing your future home.