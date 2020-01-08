WIN: A Gourmet Restaurant Has Just Opened Up In One Of Sliema’s Landmark Venues

A new eatery in the heart of Sliema is serving up some incredible food and drink with one of the most spectacular views on the island. The newly renovated The Skyroom Cocktail Bar & Grill aims at elevating your dinner to the next level – literally – and considering the renowned location’s history as well as the team’s focus on quality products and experiences, The Skyroom could be home to your next unforgettable night out. The Skyroom is open daily from 19.00hrs and offers an a la carte menu and extensive drinks list.

Enter a different world at the newly refurbished Skyroom

1. The beautiful location has some serious Sliema history. Housed on the 14th floor of the Preluna Hotel, the luxurious nightclub and restaurant Skyroom had opened a whopping half a century ago in 1969. It soon became a nightlife hotspot, with high-end customers revelling in the Skyroom’s high-quality service and exceptional views. Now, with a new lease of life, The Skyroom will be bringing back some of that old-time glamour with a strong emphasis on quality cuisine and great cocktails to enjoy the spectacular view from.

2. And the actual design of the place itself will have you travelling back in time. 50 years ago, the Skyroom was the place to be, and the tasteful renovation of the location is a nostalgic reminder of the classiness of the area. The art deco décor is equal parts whimsical and mutedly flamboyant, with the deep jewel tones of teak and wine, themed with the softness of velvet and the luxury of leather with touches of mixed metals like brass and copper completing the elegant setting. The design concept by Lime Interior Architecture & Design was able to bring the past into the present, in beautiful fashion.

The design truly creates a unique atmosphere

3. The Skyroom’s specialisation in prime cuts of steak will leave your mouth watering. Head Chef Caroline prides herself in ensuring that every prime cut of beef served under her attentive watch comes out both juicy and tender. Cooked to order and served with your favourite sauces and sides, The Skyroom also features an open kitchen design. And within this open kitchen one can find their awesome Spanish Josper oven. This nifty oven allows chefs to recreate the flavour and textures one can usually attain with an outdoor barbeque, but indoors, and under strict control. Between the chefs’ focus and their stellar equipment, The Skyroom’s prime cut steaks will maintain a charred, succulent texture, all while you are sat atop the 14th floor with dazzling views around you and a tasty cocktail to boot.

4. And like, seriously – let’s not forget the incredible cocktails The Skyroom is mixing up. Taking the art of contemporary cocktails to the next level, The Skyroom’s team of experienced mixologists have actually created an entirely unique list of cocktails, just for The Skyroom. If you are looking to go back in time, grab one of their Pre-Prohibition era cocktails. And if you want to channel your inner Al Capone and feel like you are in a proper speakeasy, grab yourself one of their Prohibition-era cocktails, martinis and champagne cocktails, twisted with their unique in-house infusions, of course. The Skyroom also offers an extensive spirit and wine list, including some of the world’s best vintage spirits and wines.

The mixologists take their cocktails very seriously around here

5. The sea-views and stunning 360-degree panorama alone are worth checking out. Not like you needed another reason to visit the Skyroom, but sitting back with a proper cocktail (and a perfectly charred steak) and enjoying an entire 360-degree view of Sliema, the sea, and nearby localities has to be a highlight of Sliema life.

6. And the live music sets the place alive like it is really 1969 again. Get ready for classic and smooth performances from some of the most eye-catching jazz and blues musicians around. A regular roster of some of Malta’s top musicians as well as international artists will perform at The Skyroom throughout the season, and you can keep updated with all the performances by keeping up to date via their Facebook page.

Top local and foreign musicians perform at the Skyroom regularly

7. You even get free parking when visiting – nice! Parking in Sliema can be challenging sometimes, so being able to enjoy free parking at the Sliema Multi-Storey Car Park nearby is a great bonus. Just ask for a free voucher at the bar on your way out.