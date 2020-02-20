Spot Felix And Win! A Special Carnival Float With A Prize Is Coming To Floriana This Weekend

Wasal iż-żmien mistenni minn kulħadd! Carnival weekend is once again upon us, with the streets of Malta and Gozo soon being flooded with colour and festivities. And while some floats will definitely be larger than others, one cheeky float chilling just outside the capital will give you a chance to win an awesome prize to the keen-eyed. Instantly recognisable to cat-lovers nationwide, the feline-themed float will be stationed in Floriana this weekend, next to the Catholic Institute just by the Granaries. At the heart of it all is the recognisable, ever-mischievous Felix the cat. The black and white face of one of the most established cat food brands worldwide, Felix got his own float this year, and has already taken to the streets of Valletta in celebration on Wednesday.

If you didn’t manage to spot Felix in Valletta yet though, don’t worry; the best is yet to come! Celebrating Carnival Weekend with a bang, Felix will return to the capital in the coming days, this time beside his own float in Floriana.

The float, named Pajjiżi Dort, Il-Qtates Tmajt u fil-Karnival Spiċċajt, is the brainchild of the Scerri Brothers, who wanted to tell the story of Felix for this special weekend of colour. Cunning and clever, Felix will go through great lengths to get his irresistible food, and that’s exactly what he’s done! Embarking on a mission with his beloved owner, Felix wants to feed all his feline friends across the globe, and this year, it’s Floriana’s turn.

Sending a heartwarming message to raise awareness on the need to take care of animals – even those not lucky enough to have a loving home – the float will also be handing out a grand prize to one lucky passer-by! During the Carnival, Felix will be taking photos with whoever spots his Carnival float, so definitely stop by and say hi to everyone’s favourite cat. But as if you needed another reason to do so, there’s a prize to be won if you take a photo with the black and white feline. Take a photo with/of the Felix mascot or float and upload it on the comments section of the Felix Carnival Competition post on the Purina Facebook… and you’re instantly in with the chance to win a one-night stay for two at The Westin Dragonara Resort! You heard that right; just by taking a selfie with Felix and uploading it online, you could be chilling at one of Malta’s most luxurious hotels right in the heart of St. Julian’s on bed and breakfast.

At the heart of this latest awesome initiative is the food that keeps our feline friends happy, Purina Felix. If you'd like to support Felix on his mission to feed the world's cats, we urge you to volunteer or give a donation to the island's sanctuaries!