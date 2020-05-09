Drive Now, Pay Later! Your Ideal Car With Absolute Payment Flexibility Is Right Here In Malta

No Deposit Cars Malta is the home of a revolutionary way of buying cars on the island. The Qormi-based company sells cars with no deposit necessary, offering direct and easy monthly payment schemes. With a massive fleet of cars that’s always growing, No Deposit Cars Malta promises some of the best-priced vehicles on the island… and that’s before their unique sales pitch comes in.

Uncertainty may be dominating our lives right now, but our dreams and plans for the future don’t need to be completely put on hold. And if you’ve been meaning to get yourself a fancy new set of wheels, this is the perfect time to benefit from an awesome no-deposit promotion! Offering monthly payment schemes of up to 60 months that start as low as €100 per month, No Deposit’s whole MO is simple; go down to the showroom, choose your ideal ride, start driving it, and pay later! Loans are customised depending on the specific client and their requirements, with the 60-month window to pay being pretty much the only requirement. At the end of the day, it’s all about helping you purchase your ideal in a fast and easy manner.

Now, they’re rolling out an even more enticing scheme… where your first payment is due three months after you start driving your new car! Yep, you read that right. Clients are being offered to only pay for their license and car insurance (because that’s the law, folks!) and drive off. Then, your first payment is due within the first 90 days of you picking up the car. If that ain’t flexible, then I don’t know what it is. To sweeten the deal even more, they’ve only gone and selected a couple of models from their stock and made the prices even more attractive. We’re talking payments that start at just €90 per month here people! And of course, they all come with No Deposit Cars Malta’s standard 12-month warranty included, because a bargain isn’t a great one without some extra peace of mind.

So what are you waiting for? This is the moment to get yourself a new set of wheels! No Deposit Cars Malta boasts a massive flagship warehouse in Qormi’s Triq il-Mastrudaxxa, just across the street from MaltaPost’s Headquarters. Inside, you’ll find a wide selection of manual and automatic vehicles, ranging from UK and Japan imports to local cars that have been previously owned and loved by fellow islanders.