Friday Night Plans In Malta? How About Winning $378 Million To End It All In Style?

Friday marks the return of relative normality in Malta, and that means spirits nationwide are going to be pretty high. But you know what could make it all even better? Winning over a hundred million overnight, of course. I know what you’re thinking. These things don’t just happen, especially with numbers that huge. Well, if you happen to try your luck at the massive Mega Millions draw that will be going down in the US this Friday, you’re already one step closer to that insane dream becoming a reality. This Friday’s Mega Millions draw is a whopping $378 million!

It is… but it’s also very real. It feels like there isn’t much to follow up a number that huge with. I mean, over a hundred million? What else could there possibly be to win you over? As if winning that insane number isn’t already attractive enough, get ready for the prospect of winning it… without even having to change your underwear or get out of bed. That’s right; Mega Millions might be a behemoth American lottery, but it’s not just open to residents of the US. In fact, you can go online right now and purchase official Mega Millions tickets from your home in Malta… and it’s all thanks to theLotter.com.

But how do you go about participating in this massive American lottery? OK, so the first thing you’re going to want to do is sign up at theLotter.com. This is the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service we’re talking about, so signing up is definitely going to come in handy soon enough. Once you’re there, navigate through the 45+ lotteries available on the site and select Mega Millions. Next, fill your ticket with your favourite numbers… or use a computer-generated random selection if you don’t feel like the extra pressure (or are feeling extra lucky). Now it’s just a matter of indicating how many lines you’d like to play and seeing whether you’d like to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning. And that’s it! Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in Friday’s draw.