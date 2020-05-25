$313 Million! Malta’s Mega Moment Could Be Coming Tomorrow With This Massive Lottery Draw

Insane lottery jackpots have dominated our newsfeeds and our imagination over the last couple of months, with lifechanging prize pools never being so desired and necessary. But trust a literally mega American lottery to go and take things to a whole new level. So how do you go about deciding what exactly constitutes a massive jackpot at a time when you can easily win millions on a nearly-basis? Well, it’s all got to do with the number of digits on offer… and boy does the Mega Millions offer digits. Tomorrow, the American Mega Millions lottery draw will see someone potentially win a jackpot of – wait for it – $313,000,000

In one of those classic too-big-to-be-true-or-instantly-understandable moments, it’s time to take another quick look at that number. We’re talking about three hundred and thirteen… million. Can you imagine the absolute euphoria of winning a million dollars overnight? Cool, now grab that feeling, and literally multiply it 313 times. And don’t worry too much about conversion rates; we’re still talking about a cool €287 million back home! And although the Mega Millions draw will be happening thousands of kilometres away from Malta, someone from the island can still win it all… and that’s thanks to theLotter. When giant US lotteries like Powerball and Mega Millions adapted their rules a few years back, players from outside the States could start playing themselves, and yes, that also includes you from Malta!

So how could you win that ludicrous amount by not even leaving your house? Well, it’s actually super simple. First, you’ll need to sign up to theLotter.com. Here, you’ll find over 45 lotteries from all over the world, so you’re going to want to keep hold of that membership… especially since it’s completely free. Then, you just need to select the Mega Millions lottery, fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers (or a computer-generated random selection in case you’re feeling extra lucky), and indicate how many lines you want to play. You can even choose to play with a lottery syndicate, if you’d like to increase your chances of winning. Confirm your ticket purchase and that’s it; you’re now eligible to win in tomorrow’s draw!