€90 MILLION?! Europe’s Biggest Lottery Is Back With A Bang This Friday

Now more than ever, we could all do with a little bit of extra cash. And now more than ever, not needing to leave the house to win it is even better. But how about a whole lot of cash instead?! Europe’s biggest transnational lottery – the aptly named EuroJackpot – is back for another one of its massive jackpots this Friday… but if you were expecting big, get ready for bigger. I mean, we’re talking eight digits over here. This Friday, an eye-watering jackpot of €90,000,000 is up for grabs.

Now I’m not entirely new to big numbers (I used to randomly count till 100 when I was a kid, so I’m somewhat of a mathematician), but even I had to do a little bit of a double-take at that figure. That’s ninety million you’re looking at. In other words, we’re in instant multi-millionaire territory right here. Not a bad way to end another week indoors, eh? Ticket sales have opened in 18 countries across the continent, with everywhere from Denmark to Poland trying to claim a slice of that amazing pie. The good thing is that it’s now possible for anyone in Malta to also join the game… and that means anyone living on the island can also take home the €90 million!

The cherry on the cake, though, has got to be just how easy it is to take part. All you need to do to be in with a chance of drastically changing your life is sign up at theLotter. While you’re there, you’ll also have the option to choose from more than 50 lotteries spanning all over the globe. But of course, we’re here for EuroJackpot this week! Fill in your ticket by selecting five main numbers between 1 and 50, and add two additional Euro Numbers from 1 to 10 for extra measure. Match all the numbers that come up on Friday’s draw… and that’s it!

And while you don’t need to leave the house at any point, you can rest assured that your lucky numbers are in the right hands. After you’ve filled out your entry, theLotter purchases an official ticket on your behalf, scans and uploads a copy to your account, and keeps the original paper ticket in a safe for you to collect in case it’s a winner. In the event of you becoming an overnight millionaire, you’ll be sure to be notified. The automated result-checker over at theLotter will send you a notification via SMS or email with the great news. Finally, thanks to zero commissions, you’ll receive the entire prize amount!