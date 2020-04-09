Level-Up Your Post-COVID Life! Maltese Real Estate Giant Launches Free Virtual Training For Everyone

Downtime is usually something we all yearn for, but as Malta enters its second month of a new, mostly indoor life, we can’t really do much about this extended downtime. Thankfully, one of the island’s biggest real estate agencies is using this period to arm the general public for a post-coronavirus life. As a sign of solidarity, RE/MAX Malta has started offering free training webinars to everyone, every Monday and Wednesday. The move is part of the company’s ongoing Digital Solidarity campaign, a nationwide effort to provide knowledge to anyone interested in understanding more about a real estate career. Times are tough for thousands of people out there, and many people’s careers have never stood on shakier ground. But with these webinars – aptly named Level-Up In 60 Minutes – organized by RE/MAX Europe, RE/MAX Malta hopes that, at least, people can come out of this ordeal with added expertise.

“There’s no better time than the present to give back to the community,” RE/MAX Malta Chief Strategy Officer Jeffrey Buttigieg said of the initiative. Usually only exclusive to RE/MAX employees, this series of training webinars will now be available for everyone to share and join in, every Monday and Wednesday afternoon. “By sharing these dynamic resources, we hope to assist individuals in their self-development, so that they can use these new skills in their own roles when this crisis is over,” Buttigieg continued. Indeed, while the webinars are (as one might expect) mainly focused around real estate, they’re still highly adaptable to other industries. If you’ve been meaning to look into what it means to be a real estate agent, though, there’s no better time than this. They’ve got renowned international names to bring sessions that are squarely aimed at self-improvement during these tough times. The first of these sessions went down on Monday 6th April, with prominent Canada-based real estate guru Jesse Peters delivering his first of a weekly round of sessions. Known as the ‘Social Savvy Agent’, Peters has mainly grown his business through social media and video, and will definitely help add a whole lot of motivation to go social. Wednesday’s sessions are followed up by a number of top international speakers, including highly sought-after speaker Nathan Dart (from Richard Robbins International), Tom Ferry and Travis Robertson, a fellow international speaker and coach from the States. But don’t expect it to end there; even more speakers will be announced shortly! If you’re interested in attending these free webinars, just click here for more information and click here to sign up and register. Upon signing up, you’ll be sent a link to join the Zoom webinar. The webinars are hosted every Monday at 3pm and every Wednesday at 2pm. Spaces are limited, so we’d definitely suggest registering ASAP. Besides, it’s free!

The 'Social Savvy Agent' himself, Jesse Peters

The rest of RE/MAX Malta’s ongoing training sessions have also shifted to online webinars, with the company’s 400-plus local agents being given additional, daily sessions. RE/MAX Malta is delivering some two to three sessions every day to its network of hundreds of agents, with topics ranging from Working Effectively From Home to Dealing With Buyers And Sellers In The Current Market Conditions.

And yes, there’s even some helpful healthcare tips for this current COVID-19 life throw in there! New training sessions are constantly being devised, as existing ones are adapted to better suit the current fluctuating market conditions. Meanwhile, RE/MAX global’s Digital Solidarity initiative was launched during a webinar last week, with over 3,000 agents attending. That webinar featured Richard Robbins, one of the top real estate trainers in the world, as well as Michael Polzler, the CEO of RE/MAX Europe.

This latest digital move joins a number of international initiatives… including a massive collaboration with none other than Zoom. RE/MAX recently announced that the company has worked with one of the most popular communications platform on the planet right now to provide free Zoom Pro to all their brokerages. Additionally, enhanced Zoom Basic will be available to affiliates all around the world until 1st June. All of this is being done to help real estate professionals stay connected with people so they can help, advise and conduct virtual business at a time when life must go on, but social distancing is so vital. You can sign up and register here. “The results across all of our online initiatives have been fantastic and I am so proud of everyone, including the staff at our regional office, our franchise owners, our managers and our regional trainers,” Buttigieg concluded. “They have all come together to contribute to the welfare of our agents and the industry as a whole, and we look forward to reaping the results of this hard work in the months to come,” Tag someone who’d love attend these free virtual webinars!

