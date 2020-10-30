A Deal To Die For! Malta’s Online Players Have A Spook-tastic Offer Lined Up This Halloween

If you make a deposit and. place a bet this Saturday 31st October, you will automatically receive a 15% bonus the next day.

Malta-based online gaming and betting hub Meridianbet is offering its registered users a special promotional for Halloween week that’ll send excited shivers down your spine.

Halloween might be mostly cancelled this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun from the comfort and safety of your home. And hey, you might end up getting more treats than tricks anyway!

There’s only a couple of small conditions you need to meet, but they’re as simple as they get…

In order to receive the bonus, the full amount of the deposit paid on Saturday needs to be used that day.

You can also only used the deposited amount on sports betting, with at least three matches per ticket with a total odd 3.0 or more per ticket.

After you make sure you’ve met those requirements, there is absolutely no limit on the number of bets, meaning you can make one or more bets for the Saturday deposit.

The minimum deposit must be €5, with the maximum deposit for this promotion to apply being capped at €100.

TurboCash tickets are not included in this promotion, and system tickets do not apply either.

Of course, we’re talking about making deposits here, so bonus mean does not count.

If you’re still not quite sure on one or more specific detail, contact Meridianbet’s user service via email on info@meridianbet.com.

Otherwise, it’s time to get betting and potentially winning. All the treats are on you, OK?

Tag someone who needs to check this out!