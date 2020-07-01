Encore, Encore! Malta’s Seventeen-Day Arts Festival Is Going Out With A Grand Bang This Week

Even in the darkest of times, art prevails and pervades through all. And now that the Malta International Arts Festival has managed to prove just that so spectacularly, it’s all ending in style. The last week of MIAF’s 17-day online edition is now upon us, but there’s still a lot to check out for all you virtual art fans out there. The worlds of dance, music and theatre have stolen the hearts and captured the imagination of thousands around the island, with over 12 exclusive productions brimming with beautiful artistic expression, but the MIAF isn’t slowing down yet!

Here’s everything you can check out this week for the MIAF’s glorious conclusion. 1. Wednesday 1st July: Horn Quartet Classical music lovers are in for a treat with this one. The wondrous Horn Quartet, from the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will be exhibiting three compositions three compositions by Richard Wagner, Anton Bruckner and Anton Weber, arranged by Etienne Cutajar tonight. And just as the name implies, it all centres around the enchanting French horns. A collaboration between the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and Spazju Kreattiv, this project will be airing live tonight at 8.35pm… on MIAF’s Facebook page, of course!

2. Thursday 2nd July: 77 and 7 Days The final monologue for 2020’s MIAF, 77 and 7 Days is penned by author Malcolm Galea and features the participation of local actor Mikhail Basmadjian. This monologue highlights the dark tragedy of dying alone – if you were given a chance to live your life all over again, would you do it? Another unmissable show, surely!

3. Friday 3rd July: String Quartet On Friday, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra returns, this time with the String Quartet who will be delivering. A jaw-dropping performance as they interpret a piece composed by the late Maltese Maestro, Joseph Vella. This is another collaboration between the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and Spazju Kreattiv, which promises to be another emotional tour de force.

4. Saturday 4th July & Sunday 5th July: Opera Highlights & Archive Series Talk about closing with a bang. As part of Festivals Malta’s Hybrid Festival, the MIAF’s two-day conclusion will see artists touring a number of locations all around Malta. The Opera Highlights, a concert of arias and duets will feature soprano Francesca Aquilina and tenor Angelo Muscat. Opera Highlights is being produced by MIAF and Festivals Malta, in collaboration with Teatru Manoel. For this one, you’re going to want to get off your screens and rush to your roofs and balconies instead! Meanwhile, the last two videos of the MIAF archive series will also be released this weekend. And if you haven’t managed to catch the whole series, don’t fret; you can watch them all again on the MIAF Facebook page. Just don’t wait too long, because they’ll only be accessible until Sunday 12th July!