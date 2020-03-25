Ħames Miljuni! This Maltese Lottery Has A Massive Superdraw Lined Up This Week
COVID-19 might’ve ruined a whole lot of plans this month, but it’s not going to stand in the way of one very lucky person being in the chance of winning a big prize this Thursday.
With all of the island’s lotto shops currently closed, you’d think you wouldn’t be able to have a go at becoming a millionaire right now. Well, thanks to the power of the internet and one awesome local lottery that’s still very much alive and kicking, you’d be wrong.
Luzzu Lotto is back, and this Thursday, a massive Superdraw will see the jackpot go all the way up to €5 million!
A Maltese lottery which you can only play on Jackpot.com, Luzzu Lotto can be played from the comfort of your own home.
All you need is a laptop, smartphone or any mobile device, and a set of lucky numbers, of course!
Place your bets by choosing six numbers from 1 to 50 and one Joker Ball Number from 1 to 5. Each Luzzu Lotto bet costs just €1.50!
Kicking off in March 2019, Luzzu Lotto’s twice-weekly draws (Mondays and Thursdays at 10pm) have been regularly offering massive jackpots, but it’s the Superdraw that really reels in the big fish.
The next Luzzu Lotto Superdraw is this Thursday 26th March, and it’s where the jackpot will go up from the usual €2 million all the way up to 5 big ones.
Oh, and if you’re currently scratching your head not quite sure what to do if you had to win €5 million, here are some ideas. You’re welcome.
Beyond Luzzu Lotto, Jackpot.com offers some of the world’s biggest lotteries, and they’re just a couple of clicks away!
From massive lottery jackpots to scratch cards and casino games, Jackpot.com has anything you could ever want if you’re looking to win big… and the stories speak for themselves.
Maria Dolores, a Maltese woman from St Julian’s, took home a glorious €97,000 thanks to a EuroMillions subscription, which offers jackpots left, right and centre.
This Thursday, however, it’s all about the Luzzu Lotto and its amazing Superdraw. So why not have a go and see if you end up closing off this week as a millionaire? And the best part of it all is that you can stay at home the whole time while you do so!