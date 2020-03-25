Ħames Miljuni! This Maltese Lottery Has A Massive Superdraw Lined Up This Week

COVID-19 might’ve ruined a whole lot of plans this month, but it’s not going to stand in the way of one very lucky person being in the chance of winning a big prize this Thursday. With all of the island’s lotto shops currently closed, you’d think you wouldn’t be able to have a go at becoming a millionaire right now. Well, thanks to the power of the internet and one awesome local lottery that’s still very much alive and kicking, you’d be wrong. Luzzu Lotto is back, and this Thursday, a massive Superdraw will see the jackpot go all the way up to €5 million!

A Maltese lottery which you can only play on Jackpot.com, Luzzu Lotto can be played from the comfort of your own home. All you need is a laptop, smartphone or any mobile device, and a set of lucky numbers, of course! Place your bets by choosing six numbers from 1 to 50 and one Joker Ball Number from 1 to 5. Each Luzzu Lotto bet costs just €1.50! Kicking off in March 2019, Luzzu Lotto’s twice-weekly draws (Mondays and Thursdays at 10pm) have been regularly offering massive jackpots, but it’s the Superdraw that really reels in the big fish. The next Luzzu Lotto Superdraw is this Thursday 26th March, and it’s where the jackpot will go up from the usual €2 million all the way up to 5 big ones. Oh, and if you’re currently scratching your head not quite sure what to do if you had to win €5 million, here are some ideas. You’re welcome.