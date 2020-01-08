Kiko Has Landed! Italian Cosmetic Giant To Open First Of Four Stores In Sliema

It’s finally time! After being announced (to an insanely positive feedback online) nearly a year ago, Italian cosmetic giant KIKO Milano is finally ready to unveil its first franchise store in Malta this Saturday… and it’s coming to Sliema!

KIKO Milano is set to open its doors this Saturday at Tigne Point’s Level 0, for an event that kicks off at 11am.

The store, located in the Nespresso and the Brown’s Pharmacy area, will be kicking off the grand opening by giving out free gifts with every purchase for the first 200 customers. There will also be a DJ playing at the event to spice things up a little bit.

With over 22 years of experience and more than 900 stores worldwide, KIKO Milano is one of the biggest global names in cosmetics, and truly a one-stop beauty destination for all make-up lovers.

Its arrival in Malta is thanks to Dizz Group, who will be kicking off their 20th year of operations in the best way possible. But if the group’s 2020 plans are anything to go by, this is just the beginning.