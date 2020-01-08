Kiko Has Landed! Italian Cosmetic Giant To Open First Of Four Stores In Sliema
It’s finally time! After being announced (to an insanely positive feedback online) nearly a year ago, Italian cosmetic giant KIKO Milano is finally ready to unveil its first franchise store in Malta this Saturday… and it’s coming to Sliema!
KIKO Milano is set to open its doors this Saturday at Tigne Point’s Level 0, for an event that kicks off at 11am.
The store, located in the Nespresso and the Brown’s Pharmacy area, will be kicking off the grand opening by giving out free gifts with every purchase for the first 200 customers. There will also be a DJ playing at the event to spice things up a little bit.
With over 22 years of experience and more than 900 stores worldwide, KIKO Milano is one of the biggest global names in cosmetics, and truly a one-stop beauty destination for all make-up lovers.
Its arrival in Malta is thanks to Dizz Group, who will be kicking off their 20th year of operations in the best way possible. But if the group’s 2020 plans are anything to go by, this is just the beginning.
If you thought Malta finally getting KIKO was exciting, you better sit down. By the end of the year, the islands will have four KIKO Milano stores!
Dizz Group are really taking their 20th anniversary seriously, and will be unveiling three more stores all around the island after opening the Sliema one this Saturday.
That’s right; expect to be able to shop KIKO from outlets in Baystreet, Qormi and Valletta by the end of 2020.
So if you’re looking to kick 2020 off with a healthy dose of glam, you need to head to The Point this Saturday.
Between 11am and 4pm, you’ll be able to walk down a fabulous red carpet and take a couple of glam shots at the available selfie-frame.
And while you’re at it, be sure to shop and dance till you drop!