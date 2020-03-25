From Turkey With Love: This Maltese Kebab Joint Will Deliver Juicy Doners Straight To Your Door
One of Malta’s newest and freshest kebab brands has launched a delivery service to make sure you get as much incredible Turkish food as your heart desires whenever you want, all from the comfort of your home!
Kebab Factory has been making waves in Malta with its focus on Real Turkish Cuisine.
More than a fast food place, the restaurant prides itself on using only the highest quality and freshest ingredients – and you can tell by just looking at their beautiful range of Turkish food, from doner kebabs to special grills, falafels, pizza or even a spot of Turkish tea with some baklava and Turkish rice pudding to end on a sweet note.
Indeed, as quality kebab manufacturers themselves, you can rest assured that anything coming out of their Msida and Qawra outlets is made in-house with passion and traditional experience.
And now you can now order Kebab Factory delights for delivery and takeaway – all you need to do is call them or find them on apps like Time To Eat, Delivify and Bolt Foods!
Kebab Factory rolled out the new service in the best interests of their customers’ health.
With the well-being and safety of their clients, community and staff remaining paramount above all else, the Kebab Factory team wanted to ensure that you don’t have to miss your favourite mixed doner during the challenging time Malta finds itself in.
In addition to the new service, Kebab Factory has also launched a series of additional cleaning protocols, including frequent disinfecting practices, to ensure the health of everyone involved.
Now let’s get back to that incredible food!
And it’s not just lunch and dinner – check out their “hangover-curing” breakfast spread.
Kebab Factory has already received rave reviews since opening up last year.
More than just your typical kebab house, these guys take Turkish food to the next level, with their passion for the right ingredients and flavours elevating the dishes to new standards.