From Turkey With Love: This Maltese Kebab Joint Will Deliver Juicy Doners Straight To Your Door

One of Malta’s newest and freshest kebab brands has launched a delivery service to make sure you get as much incredible Turkish food as your heart desires whenever you want, all from the comfort of your home!

Kebab Factory has been making waves in Malta with its focus on Real Turkish Cuisine.

More than a fast food place, the restaurant prides itself on using only the highest quality and freshest ingredients – and you can tell by just looking at their beautiful range of Turkish food, from doner kebabs to special grills, falafels, pizza or even a spot of Turkish tea with some baklava and Turkish rice pudding to end on a sweet note.