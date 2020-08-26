Europe’s Biggest Lottery Jackpot Could Be Heading To Malta With €140 Million

This week, the EuroMillions draw returns, and it’s as eye-watering as we’ve come to expect and then some.

The biggest lottery prize in Europe – and anywhere in the world right now – is coming… and the grand prize could be heading to Malta!

Oh yes, you read that right.

Beyond the meteoric jackpot, there’s also the fact that, compared to American lotteries, the odds of winning the EuroMillions jackpot are much more favourable. Win, win – quite literally!

And the best part of it all is that you can win the EuroMillions jackpot, even if you just stay chilling in your bed in Malta!

Ticket sales are going strong all across Europe as we speak, but until now, tickets were not available locally. Now, it’s possible to play EuroMillions from Malta as well… and it’s all thanks to theLotter.

“We’re proud to offer our services to players from Malta,” theLotter’s spokesman Adrian Cooremans said. “It works like this: theLotter’s local agents in Spain will buy tickets on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as commissions aren’t taken from winning tickets.”

So how do you about playing (and potentially winning) €140 million? Well, it’s actually super easy.

All you have to do is sign up at theLotter.com and select EuroMillions from the more than 50 lotteries from all around the world available on the site.

Then, just pick five main numbers from a guess range of 1-50, and two Lucky Stars from a guess range of 1-12. And that’s it!