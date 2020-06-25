New Sphinx Outlets To Open In Ta’ Xbiex, Burmarrad And Gudja As Rebranded Champ Comes To Birkirkara

Everything you know and love about Sphinx will be available at the new locations, bringing some serious flavour to the new localities.

One of Sphinx’s top brands, Champ, will also be opening an entirely new outlet in Birkirkara. The popular brand made famous by its Paceville outlet will be coming to Valley Road, Birkirkara – and its just gone through a rebranding, giving it a fresh and clean look, just in time for opening.

Sphinx has been pushing boundaries for a few years now, ever since the young and creative Muscat brothers took over their father’s company.

For the last few years, Elvin and Aaron Muscat have overseen an expansion of the Sphinx and Champ brands. They’ve rolled out flavours Malta – and indeed the world – had never seen before, as well as special Pride pastizzi, seasonal specials and even a unique pastizz of the summer. The talented brothers have been invited abroad to represent the brand, and the passion and new blood they’ve injected into the popular pastizzi business is evident from the first bite into any of their pastries. Check out Lovin Malta’s documentary on Sphinx, the hidden world of the pastizzara and the challenges they face.