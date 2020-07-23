This New Souvenir Store Celebrates Maltese Identity Like No Other And Also Has A Killer Range Of Kwarantina Merch
Valletta has a new home for experimental and innovative artistic concepts, locally-themed merchandise and most importantly, a range of souvenirs that actually don’t suck.
That’s right, Souvenirs That Don’t Suck has opened its second store in the heart of the capital city…
… and we couldn’t have thought of a better place to set up a shop that celebrates everything that is Malta and Gozo.
The new, experiential space has revolutionised the souvenir game as we know it, transforming tacky t-shirts into trendy garms that we’d wear not only on holiday but every day of the week.
It features the designs, decorum and displays of the beloved Te fit-Tazza…
And it also features Lovin Malta’s range of Kwarantina Collection – an exclusive line of merchandise to commemorate our time in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kwarantina Collection is the perfect souvenir to keep in your wardrobe to remember the pandemic by…
… and they’re cool enough to wear in a post-pandemic world.
And just like everything else at Souvenirs That Don’t Suck, they’re super high quality and really comfortable too which is what we’re looking for when embracing this sweltering summer heat.
Each t-shirt tells a pandemic tale, whether it be the pandemic rush to buy toilet paper or the soothing and reassuring Charmaine Gauci press conferences…
More importantly, we will be donating €1 for each product sold to the Richmond Foundation.
The pandemic seems so long ago but your time through it will be cemented in your Kwarantina T-shirt.
But if you lean more on the quirky side of life, then there’s also some minimalistic artwork, colourful coasters and funky socks that you can pick up too.
You’ll definitely impress your friends wearing these…
The first wave of the coronavirus pandemic is over but if a second wave comes (which we’re all hoping it doesn’t) you’re going to want to be prepared both in terms of health and in style…
… and it doesn’t get more stylish than some Kwarantina merch!