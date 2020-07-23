This New Souvenir Store Celebrates Maltese Identity Like No Other And Also Has A Killer Range Of Kwarantina Merch

Valletta has a new home for experimental and innovative artistic concepts, locally-themed merchandise and most importantly, a range of souvenirs that actually don’t suck.

That’s right, Souvenirs That Don’t Suck has opened its second store in the heart of the capital city…

… and we couldn’t have thought of a better place to set up a shop that celebrates everything that is Malta and Gozo.

The new, experiential space has revolutionised the souvenir game as we know it, transforming tacky t-shirts into trendy garms that we’d wear not only on holiday but every day of the week.

It features the designs, decorum and displays of the beloved Te fit-Tazza…