Isolation Doesn’t Have To Suck: Maltese Creatives Will Turn Your Days Into A Quirky Quarantine Paradise

There’s never been a more essential time than now to support your local art community and treat your loved ones with unexpected gifts! These guys are the gateway for you to do just that and put all this free time inside to good use. COVID-19 has hit Malta’s economy in an unprecedented way and the creative sector especially feels the pinch in uncertain times like these. Souvenirs That Don’t Suck, brought to you by the creative duo behind Te fit-Tazza, tick all the boxes for being a responsible citizen in these weird times. The Sliema-based shop is what happens when homegrown creatives flip the concept of souvenirs on its head in the best way possible.

Supporting this homegrown haven for creatives just makes life a little more colourful and gives your time in quarantine or isolation a little extra quirky TLC (and did I mention they offer free deliveries? you’re welcome). Staying inside has never been this easy, cosy or creative. Prof. Charmaine Gauci would be proud. Here are some locally designed products that prove time in isolation doesn’t have to suck.

At a time where everyone is looking to technology for communication Souvenirs That Don’t Suck is helping you do it the old fashioned way, including a free postcard with a personalized message from you with every order. Staying connected is what is going to get us through this, people! So get creative and make it count…there is no deleting this text after you’ve sent it!

This unisex hoodie for some intense quarantine coachpotatoing.

Wrap up in these ultra-comfy hoodies? Mela! Blue for a nonchalant nod to our beautiful Mediterranean seas with a sleek minimal take on the Maltese word ‘mela’. Whether you’re working from home, chilling out or thinking of sending your bestie a little slice of comfort. These hoodies offer some serious cosification for this chilly season.

Let it all out with “_ing Alone Sucks” journal and pen

What sucks about being alone? Dealing with unpredictable times like these. We’ve all got a lot on our minds right now, and writing is a great way to organise your thoughts in a creative and cathartic way. So go ahead, jot down all your dreams, fears, love letters you’ll never send, or just daily reflections. Grab your grandma a pair of Luzzu Socks to fend off evil spirits and invest in a patriotic AF tea towel… we know you’ve been spending a lot more time in the kitchen!

And with all this extra time indoors, you’ve bound to feel the urge to redecorate. Enter: Te fit-Tazza, whose vivid illustrations are a beautiful ode to Maltese identity.

For those who don’t know, Te fit-Tazza is the creative child of two Maltese designers who are renowned for celebrating Malta through minimal, bespoke prints. Look at these prints. Now imagine them in your home.

Right now, Te fit-Tazza is offering a 3 for 2 offer on their Elements of Malta Collection and don’t worry about having to leave your humble abode, because all unframed prints can be delivered straight to your door at no extra price. Their latest collection will pay tribute to the most beloved and delicious Maltese icon- the paztizz.