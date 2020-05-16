Maltese Sunshine: Here’s Why Your Best Decision Of 2020 Could Be Investing In Solar Energy

It’s been a particularly rough year so far but that doesn’t mean you can’t change things around for better. With solar panels saving the environment and your pockets, it can all start now. Malta is gearing up for a post-COVID world under a new set of norms… …which can only mean new and exciting endeavours. Everyone is in cost-saving mode and everyone should consider Virtue Solaris solar panels as an affordable alternative option to hefty electricity bills.

After all, we live in the Mediterranean and the greatest resource we have is the sun. There are many reasons why making the switch to solar energy is the right way to kick off your post-COVID plans and Virtue Solaris has you covered from dusk till dawn.

Every little bit of energy counts… Saving energy saves resources and that in turn saves a lot of money too. We’ve all been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and we all need to trim the fat wherever we can. That’s where we look towards the sun, our most reliable source of energy, and there’s plenty of that in Malta. Free energy from the sun eliminates you having to spend over €1,000 a year on energy bills and that means a lot during these troubling times.

Solar energy is stability In times of uncertainty, solar energy is a sign of stability. Every euro invested in solar panels is a vote of confidence in the future. Most solar panels systems offered by Virtue Solaris have a payback period of around three years, with more than 30%guaranteed annual return in terms of savings in electricity bills or revenue from the feed-in-tariff.

Solar incentives are a stimulus for post-COVID recovery Government solar incentives schemes make it so buying solar panels is affordable whether you’re a self-employed operation, a large business, or someone looking to run your house on solar energy alone. There are currently two government schemes that you can benefit from. A grant scheme where one can get a rebate of up to €3,000 on the costs of PV investment, and a feed-in tariff scheme, under which one would get a guaranteed €0.155 tariff for every unit sold to the grid over a 20 year period. That makes Virtue Solaris’ already-affordable solar panels that much cheaper.

Solar energy fulfills that ‘off-the-grid’ independence we long and dream for. Personal freedoms and liberties were the first victims of the coronavirus. While we take on these burdens in the name of the common good, installing solar panels can feel like a breath of fresh air and a statement of independence amidst state-wide sanctions. Solar panels relieve you from utility tariffs and imbue a sense of freedom and emancipation. Virtue Solaris offers a path of liberation from energy bills.

If COVID-19 taught us one thing, it is that our future has to be greener… In the wake of the deadly virus, Mother Nature has managed to recuperate from decades-long abuse while showing how vulnerable she really is. The interdependence between our ecosystem and us is more evident now than ever which means it’s time to start taking things more seriously and look to more sustainable alternatives. Solar energy is just one of many ways you can help reduce our dependence on carbon and reduce pollution and waste. In just one month, a typical household is capable of saving the equivalent of a quarter of a ton of coal and 30 trees.