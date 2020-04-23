‘Be Safe, Be Strong’: Send Some Love (And A Free Meal) To Your Favourite Maltese People With This Heartwarming Campaign

It might look like the world is going through a bad time right now, but there’s never been a better time to spread some love round Malta. And that’s exactly what a great new initiative is doing. #SendSomeLove is a new campaign that wants to do just that… along with some tasty goodies to boot! Straight from the minds and hearts (and pockets) of Jackpot.com, the initiative is as simple as it is heartwarming: Got someone living in Malta who you love and you think deserves a little extra care during these difficult times? Nominate them, and Jackpot.com will do the rest. “We know it’s difficult to be away from your loved ones, so we want to help out by sending a free meal and a personal message to the person you care about on your behalf,” the lottery gurus announced earlier this month. This campaign aims to spread some love and good vibes around Malta through 50% of the proceeds from our very own Luzzu Lotto.”

OK, so how does it actually work? Well, it’s super simple! In an act of teamwork between you and Jackpot.com, all you need to do is head on over here and nominate your special someone. And yes, before you ask, you can even nominate a couple of people… so long as they have the same address of course. So whether it’s your special someone stuck at home with their parents, your elderly neighbour who’s stuck at home, or literally everyone in between, Jackpot’s got you covered. After filling in the form with some details about yourself and the person you’re nominating (along with why you think they deserve this and your personal message to them), you can even help spread the word by sharing this new initiative on social media using the hashtag #SendSomeLove. Every week, five nominees will be selected at random and Jackpot.com, in collaboration with Bolt Food, will deliver a free meal and a personal message to their doorstep! The meal they choose will be based on your nominee’s favourite food (which is a question asked in that short form we mentioned earlier), but they’ll also call you to confirm the choice before they deliver. And yes, they’ll take care of the food and the delivery so that everyone can stay safe at home!