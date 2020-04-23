‘Be Safe, Be Strong’: Send Some Love (And A Free Meal) To Your Favourite Maltese People With This Heartwarming Campaign
It might look like the world is going through a bad time right now, but there’s never been a better time to spread some love round Malta. And that’s exactly what a great new initiative is doing.
#SendSomeLove is a new campaign that wants to do just that… along with some tasty goodies to boot!
Straight from the minds and hearts (and pockets) of Jackpot.com, the initiative is as simple as it is heartwarming:
Got someone living in Malta who you love and you think deserves a little extra care during these difficult times? Nominate them, and Jackpot.com will do the rest.
“We know it’s difficult to be away from your loved ones, so we want to help out by sending a free meal and a personal message to the person you care about on your behalf,” the lottery gurus announced earlier this month. This campaign aims to spread some love and good vibes around Malta through 50% of the proceeds from our very own Luzzu Lotto.”
OK, so how does it actually work?
Well, it’s super simple!
In an act of teamwork between you and Jackpot.com, all you need to do is head on over here and nominate your special someone.
And yes, before you ask, you can even nominate a couple of people… so long as they have the same address of course. So whether it’s your special someone stuck at home with their parents, your elderly neighbour who’s stuck at home, or literally everyone in between, Jackpot’s got you covered.
After filling in the form with some details about yourself and the person you’re nominating (along with why you think they deserve this and your personal message to them), you can even help spread the word by sharing this new initiative on social media using the hashtag #SendSomeLove.
Every week, five nominees will be selected at random and Jackpot.com, in collaboration with Bolt Food, will deliver a free meal and a personal message to their doorstep!
The meal they choose will be based on your nominee’s favourite food (which is a question asked in that short form we mentioned earlier), but they’ll also call you to confirm the choice before they deliver.
And yes, they’ll take care of the food and the delivery so that everyone can stay safe at home!
The first week of #SendSomeLove already had exciting moments and heartfelt messages, with the first five nominees breaking our hearts and helping us restore faith in humanity.
The first was a loving daughter wanted to cheer up her father, who’s currently in quarantine alone. He also recently lost his wife to dementia after taking care of her for seven years, and they’re unable to grieve the family loss together. So last week, he received a virtual hug and a message of strength from his daughter.
Two mothers did what mothers do best and instantly thought of their family. One, from Kalkara, sent her love to her vulnerable husband and daughter who are both on lockdown… along with their favourite meal, of course! The other mother nominated her daughter, who is currently unable to visit her parents because they’re both seniors. The daughter is also away from the family pet, but her parents wanted to remind her that they’re thinking of her every single day, and even had a beautiful message to send: “Be safe, be strong”.
“Remember that kindness and words of encouragement go a long way,” Jackpot.com reiterated.