QUIZ: Do You Have What It Takes To Be Self-Employed In Malta?

In today’s fast-paced and modern world, employment comes in all shapes, forms, and titles. Self-employed, full-time, part-time, casual, flexible, internships, apprenticeships, working from home… the list goes on. Working on a commission basis as a self-employed individual is pretty enticing; you decide on your own hours and the amount of money you make depends on how much work you get done.

But do you have what it takes to be self-employed? We’ve put a little quiz together that will assess whether or not you’re ready (and responsible enough) to brave the self-employed lifestyle. From your time and money-management skills to your procrastination tendencies, could you do it? Take this quiz and find out!

So, how’d you do? If you think you want to give the self-employed life a try, we have some good news for you. Belair Property are looking to hire individuals to work with them on a self-employment basis. The amount of work you take on is entirely up to you, and can change on a weekly to monthly basis depending on how much time you have to work. And of course, the more you work the more money you make. So your monthly wage is basically in your hands. And if you want to make sure you have enough time for a daily bubble bath, you can do that too.

And if you’re not quite ready to give this a go but kind of want to anyway… Here are some tips; To-do lists are helpful, and very satisfying to cross off

Get someone to help you out with contracts and financials

Break down your workload into daily and weekly tasks

Reward yourself when a task is completed

Never work in your bedroom – create a workspace somewhere else in your house

Don’t take on more than you can handle And if you tend to procrastinate… try really hard not to.