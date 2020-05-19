WIN: SEC Level On-Demand Video Classes Have Now Landed In Malta With A 50% Discount

The first-ever Maltese online learning platform offering video classes to help you ace your O-levels has just been launched – and they are offering an incredible starting discount to celebrate. Scholarly takes a modern approach to teaching, offering online teaching tools for all students preparing for their SEC exams in Malta and Gozo – and it could be the extra boost Maltese students are looking for. Driven by a dynamic, multi-platform approach and empowered by a team of fully qualified teachers on its roster, Scholarly offers a wide range of tutoring services on a number of MATSEC subjects. And their videos have been garnering incredible feedback for the clarity and ease of understanding, all from the comfort of your own home.

Be at your best for your English Language SEC exam! Over 35 Video Lessons with Past Paper Examples. Sign up and get 1 free module! Posted by Scholarly on Monday, April 20, 2020

Scholarly is easy to use and brings stress-free learning right to your home and personal devices. Students can simply log in to access video lessons, which will be supplemented by video tutorials, slideshows and practice exercises aimed at helping them achieve the best possible results ahead of the all-important SEC examinations. And you control the schedule – videos and exercises can be viewed and carried out any number of times during the course access time. You can find the entire syllabus of topics for core subjects alongside hours of segmented HD videos and exercises whenever you want.

Be at your best for your SEC exams & excel from the comfort of your home with Malta’s first, video on demand, SEC level course platform. Posted by Scholarly on Thursday, 30 April 2020

And Scholarly even has some super cool new features coming soon. They’ll be rolling out a “community access” function to discuss the topics, share your feedback and ask for more information soon. Until then though, you can speak directly to a tutor at any time and get a reply within 72 hours – awesome! Right now, they are offering courses, including all contents and worksheets with support from pro tutors, starting at €59.99. Between the detailed and modern approach to learning, professional help, around-the-clock support and affordable prices, Scholarly might just be the thing you are looking for to take your education to the next level. You can find their range of courses by following this link and can get into contact with them here. Use the coupon LVNMLT and you will receive an additional 5% discount!

With Scholarly’s ever-expanding repertoire, they are also looking for professional teachers to join their awesome team. If you are a teacher interested in dynamic teaching methods and online learning, get in touch with Scholarly to see how you can become a part of the future of learning in Malta.

WIN: two free enrolments to the English language SEC level course. To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is tag an O-level student who will be sitting for the English language SEC exam in the Facebook comments below this article. Only students who are studying for this specific exam will be eligible for the competition. The winners will be contacted in the coming weeks.