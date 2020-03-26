From Mexico To South Africa, These Maltese Germ Busters Are Sanitising The Planet

The world is waging war against the COVID-19 coronavirus and one Maltese company is on the frontline of the tough battle.

Sanondaf is a Malta-based disinfection franchise and they know exactly what’s up when it comes to killing bacteria and viruses – not just locally, but worldwide.

The disinfection service has been operating for nine years now, during which they’ve gained a whole lot of experience busting bacteria and viruses around the Maltese islands, including Mater Dei over the past eight years.

Sanondaf has also become the go-to disinfecting crew for Malta’s health authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been responsible for keeping Malta’s public transportation system, the Gozo Channel – and everything else – as hygienic as can be.

We’re not just talking about public transport. Planes, gyms, nurseries, schools, pharmaceutical labs and all major venues fall under their umbrella of expertise.

But Sanondaf does more than just disinfect: they kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus.

Given their expertise and experience in the field, Sanondaf has found the most effective way of combating bacteria and viruses using a touchless, odourless hospital grade disinfection method to reduce cross-contamination as much as possible.

And when the coronavirus hit, Sanondaf sprung into action – not just in Malta but across the rest of the world.

Their reputation for being some of the best and most professional disinfecting services in the world has led to them operating in eight different countries including England, Lebanon, Iceland, Mexico, South Africa, Singapore, Ireland and Ecuador.

As such, they’ve opened 50 offices across the globe and have been working day and night to rid the world of the COVID-19 pandemic.