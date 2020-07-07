Food Is Life: Sliema Store Makes It Easy To Eat Healthy On The Go
It looks like summer is in full swing. And while it’s too late for the spring diet panic, it’s never a bad time to get on the healthy bandwagon, no matter what your beach bod looks like.
Luckily, Salad Box is here to supply your daily, healthy meals to help you feel better, because at the end of the day, food is life, so make it good.
So whether you’re working or living in Sliema, or in the area dying for some fresh eats, these guys have got you covered. Fresh on the block, Salad Box is found in the heart of Sliema, in a picturesque oval with a panoramic view of the seafront to eat your salad, wraps, soups and all things healthy in.
Here are a few reasons why going healthy is the only way to go
It’s fresh, healthy and well-priced
Sometimes healthy food is synonymous with an over-priced piece of lettuce, but not at Salad Box. All ingredients for their wraps, salads and soups are fresh off local farms ready to be tossed into your dream dish.
Plus: It’s all prepared by their salad connoisseurs right in front of you.
They’ve got tons of options and customisations
From wraps to build-your-own-salads to their daily fresh soups, there’s truly something for everyone at Salad Box.
Plus, if you need that something to quench your thirst on the go, try out their crafted juices, homemade lemonades and even a selection of guilt-free desserts.
It’s got the sweetest views in Sliema
Tons of choices? Check. But what about the location? Well, Salad Box has snagged arguably one of the best views on the Sliema promenade, to eat a salad. You can be sure that your salad is as stunning as the view.
They’re open all day baby
You’ll be happy to know that Salad Box is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner to eat in with that iconic view or grab and go wherever you need to be.
In fact, Salad Box is open for 11 hours each day, from 10am to 9pm every single day.
So whether you need to kickstart your summer diet or just generally want to feel better after all that COVID-19 binging (I know, I did it too) Salad Box is the quick, convenient and super tasty answer to all your dietary woes.