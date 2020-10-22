WIN: A Luxury Staycation At The Phoenicia Malta With Your Nanna’s Best Recipe

Honestly, can anything beat a delicious timpana fresh out of nanna’s oven? There’s a reason grandma’s cooking is always a hit – and now, your grandmother’s best recipe could score you a free staycation at one of Malta’s hottest hotels, The Phoenicia Malta, courtesy of the awesome team at Rootz. Seeing as Granny is literally the main character of Wildz, a brand Rootz created, they wanted to find the best recipe on the island as created by your nanna. The winner will be chosen by some of Malta’s most influential names in food, so you better bring your best nanna game!

The winning recipe will be chosen based on creativity, use of local ingredients, their incredible write-up and amazing food photography. And watch out, ’cause she’s bringing out her rolling pin for the losing recipes.

A panel of Maltese judges will be reviewing the top three recipes: Claire Borg (foodie Instagrammer), Sean Mallia (food photographer and stylist), and the Executive Chef at The Phoenicia Malta, Daniel Debattista. The top dishes will be brought to the Phoenicia Restaurant test kitchen for a final filmed taste-test. All entries are welcome, be they your nanna’s Sunday roast, timpana, her take on a dessert or even her classic ftira. And try not to drop anything in your quest for food perfection.

If you submit the best recipe, you could be chilling in the luxurious and recently renovated five-star hotel The Phoenicia Malta in Floriana. Not only that, but the winner will have their dish recreated by the Phoenicia Malta head chef, Daniel! along with his crew he will be whipping up your winning dish into its most glorious form for a private dinner for you and your family (up to six guests). And don’t worry if the dish is just a starter or dessert – the kitchen staff will be preparing other items to create a full meal experience. We’re not saying you’re going to become Martha Stewart (or Nancy tal-kċina) but you are basically going to become Martha Stewart. Of course, this will all go down in The Phoenicia Malta’s beautiful fine dining restaurant, the Phoenix. After all this is said and done, your recipe will even be included in their official company branded cookbook – nice! Remember however – you need to be 18+ to enter.

Here’s what you need to do to take part. You’ll need an eye-catching recipe name, recipe detail, a short description of the dish and a picture of the dish or a picture of yourself and your nanna. Best of all, there are no limits to how many times you can enter so submit away! Terms and conditions apply.

Good luck and get submitting below: powered by Typeform

All entries to the competition must be submitted by Sunday 1st November at midnight, and the draw will take place in the week commencing Monday 2nd November. The top three dishes will be judged on Friday 6th November at Phoenicia Hotel.