From A Service To A New Coat Of Paint, This Maltese Company Will Pick Your Car Up And Get It Done

Everyone needs a little bit of TLC and downtime. Fortunately, this weeks-long quasi-lockdown has given people just that, with many taking the time to focus on self-improvement. But while you’re at it, don’t forget about your slumbering steed in the garage.

Maltese people have always had a massive dependency on their cars, and with everything being less than half an hour’s drive away at any given time, we sure get a lot of use out of our faithful vehicles. With the added need to use them so much, though, people rarely get enough long stretches of time for services and maintenance. Soon enough, taking your car to the repair shop becomes an inconvenience.

Enter March 2020, given recent developments time spent on the road has become limited. So what better time to get your car fixed or finally give it that much-needed paint job, right from the comfort of your home.

Nowadays, the best service is one where you don’t have to leave the comfort and security of your home. And while you might think that would be impossible when it comes to a car, that’s where one of Malta’s premier roadside assistance companies comes in.

Say hello and thank you to RMF who will pick up your car and bring it back to your home, all at a very safe distance of course!