WATCH: From Sumo Wrestling To Archery, This Maltese Real Estate Agency Sure Knows How To Throw A Company Event

There’s a particular real estate agency which certainly knows how to hold a team-building event like no one else. We recently attended a day-long event organised by RE/MAX held at Siġġiewi’s Limestone Heritage Park and we were not prepared for what was to come… Inflatable sumo wrestling, mini golf and football darts were just some of the activities that RE/MAX employees partook in on the epic day and it had us feeling more like at a funfair then at a company event.

Teams had to work together to complete a number of fun and quirky games, from rock climbing to ring toss, so that everyone got involved in one way or another. It was all fun and games but this team building event offered so much more… Every day at RE/MAX is a day spent learning, whether it is in or out of the office, and there’s nothing like a good event to bring you closer to your work family and invigorate your career. The company prides itself on being an internationally-acclaimed and trusted brand with a global network of over 100,000 people strong. The brand has managed to establish itself as the number one name in real estate, and, while they receive a lot of praise, they like to dish it out too….

Following the day of fun activities, the team that came out on top was awarded a trophy to commemorate the day’s achievements. To top it all off, RE/MAX held a glorious buffet, serving up some delectable meals for their hungry employees and some ice-cold drinks to cool them down too.