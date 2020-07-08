Seven Reasons Why You Should Track Your Transport In Malta

A new and modern way of tracking your company’s assets in a safe, reliable, and efficient manner has just been launched – and it could change the way you run your company going forward.

CyberPass have redesigned CyberTrak, a powerful new telematics platform that will make tracking your vehicle fleet easier than ever before.

The system has been redesigned using the latest user experience trends. It aims to enhance this experience whilst respecting the lessons learned from the past.

Using a live map on any enabled device, you can check how fast your vehicles are travelling, where they are heading, any stops they’ve made, and so much more making it simple to have a complete visual of your goods in transit.

Features such as geofencing and geotagging have become much easier to use; report extraction is much faster and live vehicle movement much smoother.



There is a fully integrated fleet management module to log all aspects of your vehicle from parts to servicing and a driver behaviour module which displays harsh cornering, braking and acceleration. It’s truly an all in one system incorporating all the latest technologies.

Here are seven reasons why you need to start monitoring your transport if you haven’t already started.