WIN: We Gave Some Of Malta’s Iconic Sites A Flooring Makeover To Get You A Crazy Prize
So, you’re finally thinking about moving out of your parent’s basement, or maybe you’ve just bought your own place. Congratulations!
After getting your keys and finally getting rid of that over-enthusiastic estate agent, its time to think about your dream or worst nightmare: the decisions of furnishing.
First things first: you’ve got to think of your floors.
Luckily for you, gone are the days of taking a gamble as to what the finished product will look like. R Living is here to help you choose the parquet floors of your dreams, all without you having to get off the couch.
Their Quick-Step RoomViewer lets you upload any pictures and see exactly what they’ll look like with any of the flooring options they have.
And they have something for everyone.
They’ve got over 440 different kinds of parquet flooring such as laminated, engineered and vinyl. They’re all real, top quality wood, easy-to-install and move, sustainable and water-resistant.
And just to show you how easy (and fun!) it is, we’ve gone through the liberty of seeing what their options look like on Malta’s most iconic floors.
With Quick-Step RoomViewer you can preview all floors virtually, select your favourite one and send in the details by using this link.
The Gzira Promenade in Merbau
Malta’s airport runway in Waxed Oak Brown
Valletta Entrance in Royal Dark Oak
Valletta’s Parliament Square in Autumn Oak Brown
Mdina Entrance in Chic Walnut
Now, imagine how these beautiful floors will look in your fresh new place.
Simply upload your photo to their website, choose your flooring and send them your preference and they’ll write you up a quote in no time.
WIN: Now comes the good part: R Living is giving away €500 worth of flooring completely free.
All you have to do is tag someone in the comment section below to be in the chance to win a whole load of wooden flooring.
This impressive prize includes 16 square metres of flooring, 14.4 meters of skirting, underlay, and a two-meter door profile.
So whether you just bought a new crib or thinking of getting one or if lockdown made you realize you need a major home renovation, R Living is here to make your floor dreams come true.
If, however, you decide you’d like to visit their showroom in real life, R Living has recently repurposed its showroom into a specialised flooring centre with a limit on the number of clients at a time due to safety precautions.
If you are planning to go, head over during business hours, which you can find on their page or give them a ring on 21 499699, to make an appointment with a member of their sales team.
And if you cannot make it during the above times, you can also ask for an appointment at a time more convenient for you.
You can find all this and more on the R Living Facebook page.