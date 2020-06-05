WIN: We Gave Some Of Malta’s Iconic Sites A Flooring Makeover To Get You A Crazy Prize

So, you’re finally thinking about moving out of your parent’s basement, or maybe you’ve just bought your own place. Congratulations!

After getting your keys and finally getting rid of that over-enthusiastic estate agent, its time to think about your dream or worst nightmare: the decisions of furnishing.

First things first: you’ve got to think of your floors.

Luckily for you, gone are the days of taking a gamble as to what the finished product will look like. R Living is here to help you choose the parquet floors of your dreams, all without you having to get off the couch.

Their Quick-Step RoomViewer lets you upload any pictures and see exactly what they’ll look like with any of the flooring options they have.

And they have something for everyone.

They’ve got over 440 different kinds of parquet flooring such as laminated, engineered and vinyl. They’re all real, top quality wood, easy-to-install and move, sustainable and water-resistant.

And just to show you how easy (and fun!) it is, we’ve gone through the liberty of seeing what their options look like on Malta’s most iconic floors.

With Quick-Step RoomViewer you can preview all floors virtually, select your favourite one and send in the details by using this link.

The Gzira Promenade in Merbau