WIN: Yarn Please! 11 Quick And Easy Crafts You Can Do From Your Maltese Home

It’s never been a more ideal time to up your skillset. And contrary to the belief held by your ex-classmate-now-self-proclaimed-CEO, not every new skill has to align with advancing your career. Learning a new craft is something you can do for yourself – a moment to relax, after which you can share the results with people you love. So whether you’re looking for something fun to do with your kids or a creative way to spend your time indoors, here’s a list of quick, easy and fun crafts to take a try at. Step aside, grandma.

1. Get your DIY hat on with printed cross stitch or latch hook cushions Look at these cool, retro looking cushion covers. Now imagine making them yourself. Don’t worry, all kits come with to-the-point instructions so even your kids can handle it. The hardest part is choosing a pattern.

2. And if you’ve got the patience (I don’t) and the time (we all do now), try your hand at an intricate diamond painting Melt the hours away with diamond art. You might think, how do you paint with diamonds? Think about of it as a cross between cross-stitch and a jigsaw puzzle. Simply pick up the diamonds and put them in colour coded spaces. It’s almost like painting through numbers.

3. Probably the most useful craft: make your own mask Now that masks have become an integral part of our lives, you might as well make sure yours is unique.

4. Summer’s round the corner: learn to crochet your go-to beach essentials Crochet beach cover up, crochet basket, crochet bikini, crochet EVERYTHING. Imagine making your own summer staples form scratch? That’s impressive. You can get started with yarn and crochet projects with patterns included. Nice!

5. Add a new style feature to your home with macramé Look at these aesthetically-pleasing pieces. Imagine a cool new plant holder for your bedroom or Macramé clutch bag for all your summer adventures. (Or if you’ve got some birthdays coming up in the summer, this will make the ultimate gift)

6. Knit a chunky scarf and have your winter wardrobe sorted We love a good planner. Plus, starting so early will give you plenty of room to make mistakes and start over. You’ll be a knitting queen by the time winter rolls around. “Oh, this scarf? It’s one of a kind, darling.”

7. Let your kids make their own toys with Amigurumi Try these out to make toys for your kids or relatives. These adorable dolls will send a message of love and dedication. Cute right?

8. Or opt for for knitting dolly (id-Dudu) or some pompom crafts Knitting dollys are the gateway for getting your kids hooked on knitting the days away. Just be warned; your fridge will be full of your kids’ pom-pom creations and their new knitted playthings will be all over the house. (Sorry?)

9. Try your hand at Tapestry Imagine hanging your masterpiece on your bedroom wall like this. An ancient craft for the 21st century social distancer.

10. Get bedazzled with beading crafts Calling all 90’s kids! It’s cool to make your own jewellery, especially if you’ve got a few friends’ birthdays coming up. If you want to thank me for this list, I wouldn’t mind a bracelet like this, just saying.

11. Or delve into the endless possibilities of yarn crafts

And make show your friends some love and make friendship bracelets out of yarn. Adorbs.