Send Us Your Upcycled Creations And Win An Eco-Friendly Kayak To Explore Malta

There was a time when environmental issues were just a topic we brushed on in school. Now, the state of our planet is front and centre – because people are demanding that their leaders take action for our climate through policy and pledges. But it’s not just up to our politicians to make the change – you and I can take a few conscious steps that make all the difference to Earth. Whether it’s opting for food with the least packaging when doing your weekly shop or ditching plastic bottles for a sleek metal one, there are thousands of little habits you can take on.

And in between the people and politicians playing tug-of-war on how to preserve the planet, there are those dedicated to walking the environment walk – like PT Matic PT Matic, which forms part of the Alberta group, is one of the island’s leading providers of environmental and waste handling services. From cleaning up emergency spills, decontamination, handling any hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams to the sanitisation of establishments to prevent COVID-19… you name it – they’re up for any environmental challenge. Now they’re looking to you to do your part – and what better way to be rewarded for eco-conscious creativity than with a fantastic recycled prize – t he world’s first and only recycled kayak made exclusively from marine litter and fishing industry waste!

Indeed, this isn’t just a kayak- it’s made entirely from waste collected from the sea. With a sleek, black finish and a stable keeled hull (for those who know a thing or two about kayaks) this Calypso Beach is modern, fully outfitted, has plenty of storage, and is 100% made for summer adventures. All you have to do to be in the chance to bag this upcycled baby is share your eco-conscious creations in the type form below. All we need is one image and your contact details. Simple!

Maybe you already have a quirky invention sitting proudly in your home or perhaps you gifted it to a friend or are bouncing ideas off others right now. Whatever the case – put your green caps on and start creating! Here are some ideas to get you started: Retro flower pots

DIY lighting fixtures

Milk carton masks

Shabby chic outdoor furniture