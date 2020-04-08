Contamination Control: Protect Your Business In Malta And Let These Eco-Conscious Sanitisers Work Their Magic
We’re all aware of the impacts of invisible dangers like viruses. If the COVID-19 crisis has taught us anything, it’s that when it comes down to it, health and safety are indispensable to our everyday lives. Our habits have changed on multiple levels since the outbreak, with people taking on precautionary measures for the sake of their loved ones, their communities and themselves.
But what about our businesses? That’s where PT Matic Environmental Services come in.
This Maltese company is a leader in environmental cleaning and will help you take those extra steps to ensure your business is as safe as possible. While standard cleaning products may not be enough to eliminate the risk of contamination, their state-of-the-art technologies will help protect your business against all types of pathogens, including COVID-19 and any potential outbreak, instantly.
Whether it’s offices, production areas, medical facilities, hotels, residents or any closed or open spaces, PT Matic’s cleaning and site remediation services provide some of the best sanitisation on the market.
And if this doesn’t have you fully convinced to get your business sanitised amidst a global pandemic, here are some of the benefits.
Leave it to the experts
The sanitation process is carried out by expert environmental technicians who use electrostatic touch-less technology that generates a mist of microparticles that sanitise all areas and surfaces, ensuring they’re virus-free. Complicated? I know. That’s why we should leave it to the experts.
Protect your business whilst protecting the planet
Caring for your business doesn’t mean the planet has to suffer. All products used in the disinfectants are hospital safety grade and eco-conscious, so you can say goodbye to those pesky microbes without harming the earth. Nice!
It’s fast, safe and worth it
A minute is a long time in the corporate world. But don’t worry, because all spaces can be re-occupied by staff/tenants immediately after the sanitising process – it’s that safe. Plus, the company also offers to prepare individual financial packages according to what your needs are, meaning you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.
And you’ll get certification after the service
Lastly, completion of the sanitisation process gives you certification, an important indicator to your staff and clients as to how seriously you take their safety. We’re sure they’ll appreciate it.
With businesses on lockdown amid the pandemic, there’s never been a better time to protect it from potential outbreaks and contamination. As the world’s health workers battle to keep us safe against COVID-19, PT Matic Environmental Services can help you contribute to the fight by ensuring that your workspaces are as safe and pathogen-free in the most eco-conscious way possible.
You can contact PT Matic Environmental Services on sales@ptmatic.com.mt or call on 25490492.