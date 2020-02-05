POTUS Pete? Turns Out Malta Really Could Have One Of Its Own Become The Next US President

With less than one year to go until America decides who will be the next President, things are starting to heat up. Democrats will soon announce who their nominee is and, believe it or not, Malta has a horse with solid chances in the race.

The results of the Iowa Caucuses have yet to be made official but our very own Pete Buttigieg has already claimed victory. The mayor of South Bend, Indiana with Maltese ancestry is much closer to claiming the democratic nomination and just votes away from going head-to-head against President Trump for the title of Head Of State.

But for all his strengths, from his domestic policies to his warm personality, there’s one thing that people just can’t get right… his last name.